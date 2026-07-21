GPS Satellites Are Doing A Lot More Than Just Helping You Navigate

It's easy to forget just how complex the system powering your car's satellite navigation system really is. Select a destination and it'll give you a set of directions to get there as quickly as possible, with most navigation systems automatically accounting for the current driving conditions, congestion, and any road closures.

In order to function, these systems rely on a network of satellites orbiting Earth. Each satellite emits a signal, and when your car or smartphone receives a signal from one of them, it can detect how far away it is from that satellite. To work out its position accurately, it needs to receive signals from at least four of these satellites.

While drivers will likely be most familiar with GPS from their in-car navigation systems, it's used for a whole lot more besides that. As well as helping cars navigate, GPS trackers can also be used to keep tabs on the location of a car remotely. This can help locate cars if they're stolen, and it can also be used by rental companies or fleet managers to monitor a vehicle's location, speed, and acceleration. The main downside is that GPS car trackers usually require a monthly subscription to use. That has led some drivers to use AirTags instead, but since Apple's trackers rely on Bluetooth rather than GPS, they're not as accurate nor as reliable.