Important Moments In The History Of GPS Navigation

The network of satellites and incredibly sophisticated mobile technologies that power GPS navigation has become a ubiquitous part of modern life. Unlike many other modern innovations, GPS systems are reletively new, coming into being in the latter half of the 20th century and becoming commercially available just over two decades ago. Many readers today will distinctly (and perhaps fondly?) remember "MapQuesting" directions to a new destination and printing out the results to help them navigate, lacking a portable GPS solution of their own. The terminology and dependence stayed with us for much longer than you might remember, too: In a 2010 episode of "The Office," Jim MapQuests directions to a daycare center that's two minutes down the road, just to be sure. Surprisingly, MapQuest remains an active website for those seeking directions, even as other tools have risen to dominate consumer GPS and wayfinding.

The origins of GPS technology began during the Cold War, with a fundamental discovery. Within a few decades of its conceptualization, the tool became a safety apparatus for commercial airliners, a battlefield supremacy item, and a fixture in civilian life. Today, GPS connectivity is a key functionality in all kinds of devices and industries, from smartwatches to agricultural planning. A few key milestones have shaped this technology and driven its rapid improvement. Here are some of the modern navigation tool's most important moments.