5 Smartwatches With Better Ratings Than The Samsung Galaxy Watch
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In our review of the Samsung Galaxy Watch8, we noted that it wasn't much of an upgrade over the Watch7 (though it's worth considering if you have an older model). That said, the Galaxy Watch8 offers a newer design, a slightly larger battery, and a strong 4.5 out of 5 overall user score from Amazon shoppers. It's also recommended by the nonprofit organization Consumer Reports, which thoroughly tested many models from multiple brands, combining its expert testing with owner feedback to generate overall ratings.
However, the Watch8 is far from the only smartwatch recommended by Consumer Reports — indeed, shoppers have a wide range of different types and brands to choose from that CR considers money well spent. In fact, many of the other recommended smartwatches on CR's list actually rate higher than the Samsung Galaxy Watch8. The Watch8 doesn't even crack the top ten, though rated mostly positive overall — sitting high in the "good" range of rankings, but not quite making the "very good" to "great" tier. Other reputable publications also find certain rivals to outperform the Watch8. These alternatives aren't limited to the Android OS, either, as both Android and non-Android smartwatches rate higher than Samsung's flagship.
That means that if, for whatever reason, you're not interested in a Watch8, there is still a diverse slate of other options you can choose from, including those that cater to different categories, whether they are design-centric, fitness-oriented, or more. Here are five smartwatches that Consumer Reports has rated higher than the Samsung Galaxy Watch, along with additional reviews that support CR's findings. More information on how these smartwatches have been evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
1. Apple Watch Series 11
We might as well get the Apple Watch out of the way early, right? For a good portion of smartwatch wearers, Apple will be the top choice no matter what, especially over the Android-powered Galaxy Watch8. For iPhone users, seamless compatibility with the Apple Watch is a big selling point, and it's widely accepted that Apple is very good at making high-quality hardware — even if its higher-priced, walled-garden style isn't for everyone.
It's rare for a new Apple Watch generation not to get solid reviews across the board, and the Series 11 is no different. In fact, three of the top five and four of the top 10 highest-rated smartwatches on Consumer Reports' list are Apple Watch models, including the SE and Ultra. That means any Apple Watch that suits your needs is a safe call, though the best of the bunch — according to CR's findings at least — is the standard Series 11.
This is backed by PCMag's testing, which calls the Series 11 the best smartwatch for iPhone users, praising its display, slim design, and durable build. It also highlights several new features, some of which may be things you didn't know your Apple Watch could do. The sentiment of everyday users aligns with that of professionals, as the Apple Watch Series 11 has an excellent average customer rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, based on over 500 ratings. The downside to buying an Apple Watch for some is also the upside for others — it's very much designed to be used with other Apple products, first and foremost the iPhone.
The Apple Watch Series 11 is currently available on Amazon for $299.
2. Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro
Besides Apple, several of the highest-rated smartwatches on Consumer Reports' list come from Amazfit, a wearables brand owned by Zepp Health. As evidenced by its high marks across the board, Amazfit has built a solid reputation for its smartwatches, which come in a handful of categories that cater to the different ways people like to use them.
For example, the Amazfit Active — which we found to be the best $99 smartwatch yet — is a stripped-down option for those who don't want to spend a lot of money and don't need a lot of bells and whistles. The Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro, on the other hand, is a rugged smartwatch for camping, hiking, and other outdoor adventures that offers more variables than a simple treadmill run at the gym. As Amazfit says, "it's built for uncertainty across distance, terrain, and changing environments, for athletes who move beyond predictable paths."
The Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro is also the highest-rated smartwatch on Consumer Reports' list, with a notable gap between it and the second-highest. Among other features, CR commends its strong heart rate and step count monitoring, durable scratch resistance, and 20.6-day battery life. CR also praises its sleep-tracking performance, though multiple users on Reddit disagree, with several comments on r/amazfit saying that its sleep tracking and fitness coaching are lacking. These complaints are echoed by Wired, as well. Amazon users rate the T-Rex 3 Pro more favorably, with over 475 customers scoring it an average of 4.5 out of 5.
The Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro is available on Amazon for $400.
3. Google Pixel Watch 4
The 45mm Google Pixel Watch 4 just sneaks into the top 10 of Consumer Reports' highest-rated smartwatches, and it's tied with several other models to boot. However, it's still a great choice if you're an Android user, as we call it "the best Android smartwatch" in our review. The New York Times Wirecutter agrees, giving it the same qualifier in its list of the best-tested smartwatches, though it notes that the Watch 4 is vulnerable to scratches, even early on. Wirecutter also found issues with its automatic activity-detection feature.
One reason the display may scratch easily is its domed design, which gives it a distinct look from many other smartwatches. The edge-to-edge Corning Gorilla Glass allows for a larger active interface, which is bolstered by 3,000-nit brightness — 50% brighter than the previous-gen Pixel Watch 3. While it might not have the best protection against screen nicks, it's durable enough to withstand depths of up to 50 meters underwater. Along with swimming, it can track over 50 other types of exercise, provide data-backed coaching, and monitor sleep and stress.
Google promises up to 30 hours of battery life for the Pixel Watch 4, or up to two full days in low-power mode. It also comes with a fast-charging dock that can provide 50% power in 15 minutes. Of course, this being Google and the age of AI, Gemini is deeply integrated into the Pixel Watch. The AI assistant delivers replies to questions you voice and will craft quick responses when you're texting on the go.
The Google Pixel Watch 4 is available on Amazon for $342.99.
4. Garmin Venu X1
Garmin is a tech brand primarily focused on GPS — not fitness or smartphones, unlike many other smartwatch brands. That's why Garmin makes some of the best camping tech that can help you stay safe in the wilderness, like its inReach Mini 2 satellite communicator. Just because it puts GPS first doesn't mean you can't expect many of the same features found in other smartwatches. In fact, Garmin caters to different types of users with different watch classes.
The Venu X1 is also the highest-rated Garmin smartwatch on Consumer Reports' list. Those who've purchased the Venu X1 from Amazon largely agree with CR's assessment, with over 170 users giving it an overall score of 4.5 out of 5. That's pretty close to the 4.4 out of 5 average rating that over 350 users left for the Venu X1 on Google Reviews. Generally, users appreciate the product's performance, large screen, and useful features. The watch's lightweight, slim design also gets multiple shoutouts.
However, multiple users say its battery life could be better, including one reviewer who is surprised at how bad it is when compared to other Garmin devices. In a mostly positive review, Outside also expresses disappointment in its battery life compared to other Garmins, though notes that charging it every three days is still an improvement over rivals like the Apple Watch. Outside adds that its touchscreen controls are iffy, especially when wet.
The Garmin Venu X1 is available on Amazon, starting at $600.
5. OnePlus Watch 3
In our review of the OnePlus Watch 3, we gave it a near-perfect 9 out of 10 and called the wearable a huge improvement on its predecessor, the Watch 2. Built from high-quality stainless steel and titanium alloy, the product undergoes military-grade testing before hitting store shelves. In addition to its great design, which includes a pyramid-patterned crown, we also make note of its excellent battery life. That last point is echoed by multiple positive reviews, including one from PCMag, which lists it among its best-tested smartwatches of 2026 for its battery life, and one from CNET.
While CNET had no problems with its runtime, it did call the interface of the OnePlus Watch 3 laggy and "sluggish," including a delay in its heart rate monitoring. CNET also adds that "the UI isn't exactly intuitive" and notes a lack of cellular connectivity. That said, the OnePlus Watch 3 still has plenty of fans, including many on Reddit who are happy to point out that it's "underrated" among bigger names like Apple and Samsung. Consumer Reports finds "nothing significant" to complain about when it comes to the OnePlus Watch 3, which helps explain why it sits comfortably above the Galaxy Watch8 in its overall smartwatch ratings.
A big downside to the OnePlus Watch 3, however, is its availability, as it seems the company has decided to stop selling its products (including the newer Watch 4) in the U.S. While the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 sits lower on Consumer Reports' ranked list of the best-rated smartwatches, at least you can get your hands on one — and one on your hands.
How these smartwatches were evaluated
The ratings cited as "better" than what the Samsung Galaxy Watch has earned are directly sourced from the overall scores given by Consumer Reports, which combines expert testing and owner surveys to create its ratings. Rather than include every watch that outscores the Galaxy Watch8 — the newest and highest-rated Galaxy Watch on the list — five were selected based on a variety of metrics and additional reviews from other sources.
The smartwatches selected for this list were judged using metrics typically considered most essential for the device category, including battery life, connectivity, size and comfort, durability, and the features and functionality they provide. These qualities were assessed by Consumer Reports' findings, as well as professional reviews from us and other reputable publications, including Wired, CNET, The New York Times Wirecutter, and PCMag. Additionally, feedback from average user ratings on Amazon and Google (at least 100 ratings) and owner experiences recounted in reviews and on Reddit were used to corroborate and supplement the findings of professional reviews.