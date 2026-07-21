5 Smartwatches With Better Ratings Than The Samsung Galaxy Watch

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In our review of the Samsung Galaxy Watch8, we noted that it wasn't much of an upgrade over the Watch7 (though it's worth considering if you have an older model). That said, the Galaxy Watch8 offers a newer design, a slightly larger battery, and a strong 4.5 out of 5 overall user score from Amazon shoppers. It's also recommended by the nonprofit organization Consumer Reports, which thoroughly tested many models from multiple brands, combining its expert testing with owner feedback to generate overall ratings.

However, the Watch8 is far from the only smartwatch recommended by Consumer Reports — indeed, shoppers have a wide range of different types and brands to choose from that CR considers money well spent. In fact, many of the other recommended smartwatches on CR's list actually rate higher than the Samsung Galaxy Watch8. The Watch8 doesn't even crack the top ten, though rated mostly positive overall — sitting high in the "good" range of rankings, but not quite making the "very good" to "great" tier. Other reputable publications also find certain rivals to outperform the Watch8. These alternatives aren't limited to the Android OS, either, as both Android and non-Android smartwatches rate higher than Samsung's flagship.

That means that if, for whatever reason, you're not interested in a Watch8, there is still a diverse slate of other options you can choose from, including those that cater to different categories, whether they are design-centric, fitness-oriented, or more. Here are five smartwatches that Consumer Reports has rated higher than the Samsung Galaxy Watch, along with additional reviews that support CR's findings. More information on how these smartwatches have been evaluated can be found at the end of this list.