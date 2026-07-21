Apple Is Barely Talking About One Of iOS 27's Biggest CarPlay Changes

Apple is expected to launch its next-gen iPhones in September 2026, and these will debut alongside the stable version of iOS 27. Apple's new OS brings several new features, including significant updates to Apple CarPlay. Major changes to Apple CarPlay coming with iOS 27 include a revamped user interface, an updated Siri AI app, a completely new set of wallpapers, and new Apple Music features.

While these upgrades are certainly welcome, Apple has been largely silent on a new iOS 27 feature called "video in car." This feature is closely related to the AirPlay video streaming feature Apple introduced with iOS 26, which let users watch videos on a car's infotainment display. The process, however, required users to open a compatible app on their phone, find and start a video, and then select the car's display as the AirPlay destination. The car's infotainment display merely acted like an external screen. This is no longer the case with iOS 27.

When the update drops, users will be able to browse and select what they want to watch directly from the infotainment screen, without ever having to touch their iPhone. Note that the iPhone still runs the app and streams the selected video through AirPlay; CarPlay provides the on-screen menus and controls used to find and play it. Of course, for safety reasons, the car will only play content when it is stationary. However, Apple is also adding an audio-only mode that will keep the audio going even while the car is moving.