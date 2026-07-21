Apple Is Barely Talking About One Of iOS 27's Biggest CarPlay Changes
Apple is expected to launch its next-gen iPhones in September 2026, and these will debut alongside the stable version of iOS 27. Apple's new OS brings several new features, including significant updates to Apple CarPlay. Major changes to Apple CarPlay coming with iOS 27 include a revamped user interface, an updated Siri AI app, a completely new set of wallpapers, and new Apple Music features.
While these upgrades are certainly welcome, Apple has been largely silent on a new iOS 27 feature called "video in car." This feature is closely related to the AirPlay video streaming feature Apple introduced with iOS 26, which let users watch videos on a car's infotainment display. The process, however, required users to open a compatible app on their phone, find and start a video, and then select the car's display as the AirPlay destination. The car's infotainment display merely acted like an external screen. This is no longer the case with iOS 27.
When the update drops, users will be able to browse and select what they want to watch directly from the infotainment screen, without ever having to touch their iPhone. Note that the iPhone still runs the app and streams the selected video through AirPlay; CarPlay provides the on-screen menus and controls used to find and play it. Of course, for safety reasons, the car will only play content when it is stationary. However, Apple is also adding an audio-only mode that will keep the audio going even while the car is moving.
Not all CarPlay-enabled vehicles may support this feature
The ability to access video content directly from your car's infotainment display sounds genuinely cool. However, not all vehicles may support this feature, even after an iOS 27 update. This is because the feature needs to be implemented from the manufacturer's end. Simply put, this new feature depends on the car's hardware and software, and is not solely tied to the iPhone iOS version. So, if you own an older car with CarPlay support, you'll probably need to wait for an official update from your car manufacturer for it to work — if one is forthcoming.
Secondly, individual apps will also need to be updated to enable this feature. For apps that already support streaming over AirPlay, Apple says developers will need to update their apps to use the CarPlay framework and create a video browsing UI specifically for this purpose. Apple hasn't revealed whether major streaming services — such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, or even Apple's own Apple TV — will implement the feature.
Also worth noting is that the car determines when it can play video on the infotainment screen. If the car detects that it is moving, video playback stops, and depending on how the developer has configured the app, it will either stop video playback entirely or switch to a sound-only mode. Given how much this feature relies on developers and manufacturers, it perhaps makes sense that Apple is not promoting this feature as much as one might expect.