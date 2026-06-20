4 New CarPlay Features & Enhancements Coming With iOS 27

At WWDC 2026, Apple detailed most of the key updates arriving with iOS 27, which will release later in 2026. IOS 27 receives several new features, including a revamped Siri (rebranded as Siri AI), improved child safety protocols, an updated Mail app, better content sharing with Android, and an updated Apple Maps experience. While these changes were the ones that caught the attention of most tech enthusiasts and tech publications, iOS 27 will also have several other important, app-specific changes.

For example, iOS 27 brings several important changes to core iPhone apps, including Apple CarPlay. The latter. Since its introduction in 2014, Apple CarPlay has evolved to become an integral part of many users' in-car experience. It has seen widespread adoption, featuring on cars from almost all major carmakers, and has received several improvements over the years. With iOS 27, Apple continues its policy of introducing incremental updates to the platform.

On the surface, Apple CarPlay will look and feel largely the same as before. Behind the familiar face, though, the iOS 27 update hides several new features, some of which have been on Apple CarPlay users' wishlists for years.