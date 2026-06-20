4 New CarPlay Features & Enhancements Coming With iOS 27
At WWDC 2026, Apple detailed most of the key updates arriving with iOS 27, which will release later in 2026. IOS 27 receives several new features, including a revamped Siri (rebranded as Siri AI), improved child safety protocols, an updated Mail app, better content sharing with Android, and an updated Apple Maps experience. While these changes were the ones that caught the attention of most tech enthusiasts and tech publications, iOS 27 will also have several other important, app-specific changes.
For example, iOS 27 brings several important changes to core iPhone apps, including Apple CarPlay. The latter. Since its introduction in 2014, Apple CarPlay has evolved to become an integral part of many users' in-car experience. It has seen widespread adoption, featuring on cars from almost all major carmakers, and has received several improvements over the years. With iOS 27, Apple continues its policy of introducing incremental updates to the platform.
On the surface, Apple CarPlay will look and feel largely the same as before. Behind the familiar face, though, the iOS 27 update hides several new features, some of which have been on Apple CarPlay users' wishlists for years.
Siri AI comes to Apple CarPlay
The biggest addition to iOS 27 is the OS' new Siri AI app. Unlike the older version of Siri, which was just a digital assistant, Siri AI is a full-fledged AI tool with conversational intelligence, contextual awareness, and the ability to perform multi-step tasks across apps. In the context of Apple CarPlay, the important thing here is that Siri AI will now also be a standalone app on your supported car's infotainment screen. You can also bring it up by tapping the glowing glass orb button that appears prominently at the bottom center of the screen.
Siri AI on Apple CarPlay will work just like it does on other iOS devices, and users will be able to carry their conversations on to other devices. For example, a conversation initiated within the Apple CarPlay interface can be continued on the user's iPhone once the user leaves the vehicle. Users will also be able to access conversation history across devices and platforms.
Expanded video streaming support
In iOS 26, Apple introduced the ability to stream video content to a car's infotainment system via AirPlay, although the functionality was limited. The feature only worked on select car models approved through Apple's MFi Program. Apple has relaxed many of these restrictions for iOS 27, letting users access native video streaming apps directly from a car's infotainment system.
The first step for CarPlay is official support for Apple TV, with the app also receiving a new car-friendly user interface. Apple hasn't confirmed other streaming services that will support this feature, but we wouldn't be surprised if the big names hop on board once iOS 27 goes mainstream.
Automakers will, however, have to enable this feature, so it may not be available the moment iOS 27 drops. Another caveat is that the car will only display video in park, although Apple has baked in the ability for apps to switch to audio-only playback once the car starts moving. This will be handy for all sorts of content, letting you keep up with whatever you were watching while parked when you're on the move. Despite this major change, do note that the current AirPlay streaming mode will still be available on iOS 27.
A refreshed look and new features for Apple Music and Podcasts
Apple has made several changes to Apple Music with iOS 27, and many of those changes extend to the version of Apple Music running on Apple CarPlay systems. The first and most noticeable change is a moder modern user interface, but the major addition is a mini player widget that's present in the top-right corner of the display even when you minimize the "now playing" screen. It essentially serves as a quick way to control audio playback without switching back to "now playing."
Another important feature that was (surprisingly) absent on Apple Music on CarPlay was the ability to scrub through a song. With iOS 27, users will be able to tap on the play duration bar and quickly skip to the part of the song they want to hear. The updated interface and mini player will also come to Apple CarPlay's Podcasts app.
Some smaller but much-needed updates
Now that we have covered some of the more important new features coming to Apple CarPlay with iOS 27, let's take a look at some smaller — but still useful — upgrades to the platform. Along with the refreshed user interface, Apple CarPlay on iOS 27 will feature a host of new wallpapers and color themes to choose from. Apple has also added new large thumbnail designs for apps and content that are richer and more interactive. A sports app, for example, can use an image of an in-game incident for the icon, with the current score displayed as well.
Besides these visual changes, there are also some behind-the-scenes improvements. Apple promises a more stable Wireless Apple CarPlay experience, for one. There's also a much-needed update that lets your navigation app share data with your vehicle to provide a better picture of your journey. This can be particularly useful for electric cars. For example, letting a navigation send your trip information to your car allows it to calculate the current charge status and inform the app whether the trip is feasible in one go. If it isn't, the app can add charging stations to your route so you can complete the journey without running out of juice.