iOS 27: 4 New Features Added To The Apple Music App

With iOS 27, Apple is also making several changes to the overall look and feel of Apple Music. The most prominent is a redesigned artist page, featuring an easily accessible shuffle play button. Another change Apple confirmed during its 2026 WWDC conference is that it has redesigned album pages, although the details remain murky. Apple has also made subtle changes to the overall layout of the app to give it a fresher look. Beta testers have reported that these changes have not yet made it to the beta version of the operating system. Another new addition — one that many users have asked for — relates to the "Now Playing" screen, which will support both portrait and landscape orientation.

As for Siri AI, it is public knowledge that Apple is pinning its hopes on the success of this AI tool, especially after its first few attempts at AI integration weren't quite successful. Given that Siri AI is integrated across most of the elements of iOS 27, it is hardly surprising that Apple Music will also integrate with it.

In its current form, users could ask Siri for information about an artist, then follow up by asking it to play one of the artist's popular tracks. There is no denying that this feature sounds great in theory, and it will be interesting to see if Apple's integration maintains the same degree of seamlessness.