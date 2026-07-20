Do DisplayPort To HDMI Adapters Affect Quality? What To Know Before You Buy

A DisplayPort (DP) to HDMI adapter is an easy, budget‑friendly way to hook up a computer to an HDMI TV or projector. Naturally, that's not the only use, but it's one of the more common ones, especially since most smart TVs don't use a DP connection. While there are some things to look out for when it comes to an adapter, the main question to ask is, do DisplayPort to HDMI adapters affect quality? In short, they don't. Both DP and HDMI transfer a full digital signal, meaning there is no loss of image (or audio) quality during a transfer.

However, what can happen is the adapter not being compatible with a device (and vice versa), which can cause some issues. Just as DisplayPort and HDMI have their differences, not all devices, or rather DisplayPort and HDMI versions, are the same, as they can support different resolutions and refresh rates. This means you may not get a desired resolution or refresh rate if you don't get a compatible DisplayPort to HDMI adapter.

For instance, say you have a gaming PC with DisplayPort 1.4 and a monitor that supports 4K at 144Hz over HDMI 2.1. If you use an older DisplayPort 1.2 to HDMI 1.4 adapter, it won't have the bandwidth for 4K 144Hz. You might end up with 4K at 30Hz or 1080p at a higher refresh rate, depending on the adapter. Technically, you won't lose picture quality, but it will run at a lower resolution or refresh rate because the adapter isn't 100% compatible. The same goes when connecting to other devices.