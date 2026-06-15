Why Most Smart TVs Don't Use DisplayPort (Even Though It Beats HDMI)

A typical smart TV usually has several HDMI ports for display input, while computer monitors are bound to have at least one DisplayPort connector, in addition to an HDMI port. Both digital interfaces may have started with significant feature distinctions and exclusions at the outset, but two decades after their inception, these competing interfaces have essentially attained feature parity. This is especially true for the HDMI 2.1b ports found in most modern smart televisions, which can display 4K content at 120Hz, support variable refresh rates (VRR), and accept HDR standards like Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

However, DisplayPort had a three-year head-start and began supporting 4K120 video with version 1.3 in 2014. It continues to have an advantage on paper, with DisplayPort 2.1a supporting a maximum bandwidth of 80Gbps, significantly greater than HDMI 2.1b's 48Gbps cap. That means that HDMI can't match DisplayPort's ability to render 8K content at 60Hz with uncompressed colors. DisplayPort also supports both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync standards, uncompressed spatial audio formats, display daisy chaining, as well as outputting over USB cables via Alt Mode.

But if DisplayPort is clearly better than HDMI, why is it so rare on smart TVs? The answer is simply because HDMI is so deeply entrenched in televisions and associated devices. Any performance edge DisplayPort has over HDMI likely isn't significant enough to make up for the cost and complexity of incorporating a new digital interface.