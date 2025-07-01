HDMI 2.1 Vs 2.2: What's The Difference (And Why It Probably Won't Matter To You)

HDMI cables are nothing new, with them being involved in virtually all aspects of the technological world. They connect computers, video game consoles, Blu-ray players, and more to televisions and monitors, effectively transferring visual and audio data with ease. Simply plug them into the necessary devices and start engaging with your chosen form of media. While one might think that all HDMI cords floating around are the same, this isn't entirely true. Just as it can matter which HDMI port you use on your TV, depending on the HDMI cable in use, you can anticipate different levels of performance.

The current version of the HDMI cable is known as HDMI 2.1, the successor to HDMI 2.0. This format allows users a bandwidth of 48 Gbps, along with resolutions of 10K at 60Hz, 8K at 60Hz, and 4K at 120Hz, so it's no visual slouch. However, its successor, the aptly named HDMI 2.2, ups the ante seemingly quite a bit. This rising HDMI format boasts 96 Gbps — advertised as Ultra96 cables due to this — and 16K resolution support at 60Hz and 12K at 120Hz. It also features the Latency Indication Protocol, which polishes up audio and visual syncing while you watch TV or play video games.

On paper, HDMI 2.2 is an improvement over HDMI 2.1. Still, in the long run, these stats likely won't mean too much to the average user.