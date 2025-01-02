11 Mistakes You Might Be Making When Installing A Home Theater System

Potentially the easiest and most impactful mistake on this list: Buying your home theater components without compiling a balanced purchasing list. A home theater, when fully realized, includes a wide range of pieces. There's the TV, of course, and your surround sound setup plays a huge role in the overall experience. But the audio system itself is made up of a range of individual parts, something a new home theater installer might not immediately be prepared to manage.

It's important to think about your total budget and explore ways to maximize the end result with a bit of give and take in different areas of the room. A fully kitted out surround sound system paired with a lackluster television set and sparse decorations will provide a booming sonic experience, but it won't do much for the overall ambiance. With that being said, perhaps the simplest mistake is thinking about your sound system in discrete pieces rather than assessing how they fit into the consummate whole.

It's easy to go all out on speakers or an amplifier, leaving the other parts of the equation little room in the budget. Buying an amplifier that supports multiple subwoofers and a dizzying array of speakers placed around the room is a waste of money if you are opting for a 5.1 surround sound system, for instance. There's no exact science on building out a great home theater for your particular needs, but general wisdom suggests spending roughly twice as much on your speakers as your amplifier to pair up compatible systems and get the most out of your installation.

