Ever See HDMI-CEC On Your TV? Here's What It Means (And Whether You Should Turn It On)

Most home entertainment systems are only scratching the surface of their capabilities. Whether you don't know which features to look out for when shopping for a TV or failed to activate them, in all likelihood, your television is performing like this writer did in Algebra II, i.e., not to its fullest potential. One of the most underrated features you should be using is the HDMI-CEC function. Short for Consumer Electronics Control, HDMI-CEC improves the interconnectedness of your entertainment devices, allowing your television, gaming console, Blu-ray player, and sound systems to communicate through your television's HDMI cables. This means that your CEC-compatible devices each receive the same commands through a single wire cable, so that common functions, like turning on, shutting down, adjusting the volume, or pressing play, can be transmitted through a single remote, rather than requiring the user to apply them individually. In this sense, starting your Xbox would not only power on yournew gaming TV but would also switch it to the correct input.

While most modern televisions and entertainment systems are CEC compatible, users sometimes have difficulty enabling the function on their devices. Irregular naming conventions also complicate the process, while others report minor inconveniences sparked by the technology. However, most users can gain some serious benefits from using their TV's HDMI-CEC functions, ranging from maximizing system controls to reducing energy consumption.