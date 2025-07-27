TV Buying Guide: How To Confidently Shop For A TV Online In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In many ways, buying a new TV has never been easier. There are many trusted authorized resellers for all the key brands, virtually all of which offer free delivery. The relative lack of subjectivity in assessing a TV's pros and cons makes it something you can comfortably order online without needing to demo the TV first.

We're not talking about a category like home audio, where various speakers, headphones, etc., are tuned differently to appeal to different users, or something similarly subjective like mattresses. Trying out a TV in a store isn't a representative experience as it's likely to be in "demo mode," designed to make the picture look better under in-store lighting conditions, and most TV reviews are based on objective factors. As a result, you're not really risking anything by making an informed decision to buy a TV that you've never seen up close.

Having said all that, the experience can still be a daunting task. There are more features and price points to consider than ever before. Some features, like 8K resolution, dramatically increase the price without much benefit, while others should be on most TV buyers' must-have lists. You also need to ensure you understand the environment you're putting your new TV in, like what kind of walls you have, if you're planning on mounting the TV.

Let's take a look at some key points to keep in mind to confidently shop for a TV.