7 Hot TV Deals Happening Just In Time For The Super Bowl & Valentine's Day

Certain holidays like Thanksgiving weekend are synonymous with big sales, when deals on big TVs having long been one of the most attractive subsets of Black Friday doorbuster deals. Generally speaking, other holidays have good deals, too, but when it comes to TVs, the biggest sale events may have nothing to do with a proper holiday.

That's because a lot of the biggest sales are tied to the Super Bowl, the National Football League's annual championship game. Buying a newer, bigger, glitzier TV is almost a rite of passage for sports fans, so electronics retailers make sure to line up some incredibly tantalizing TV deals in the leadup to that weekend. It probably doesn't hurt that a lot of other major sporting events take place in the following weeks, as well, like the NBA All-Star Game and the March Madness NCAA basketball tournament. Beyond that, if you want to get a TV for the special person in your life, it's also handy that Super Bowl Sunday is just before Valentine's Day.

With that in mind, we've lined up seven different TV deals for you to check out. It includes deals across all three of Hisense's mini LED lines of TVs — budget, mid-range, and premium — as well as OLED deals from LG and Samsung, allowing for plenty of options for good deals at a variety of different price points. No matter what your budget is, we've found a deal you can afford, so read on to learn more.

