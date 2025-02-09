7 Hot TV Deals Happening Just In Time For The Super Bowl & Valentine's Day
Certain holidays like Thanksgiving weekend are synonymous with big sales, when deals on big TVs having long been one of the most attractive subsets of Black Friday doorbuster deals. Generally speaking, other holidays have good deals, too, but when it comes to TVs, the biggest sale events may have nothing to do with a proper holiday.
That's because a lot of the biggest sales are tied to the Super Bowl, the National Football League's annual championship game. Buying a newer, bigger, glitzier TV is almost a rite of passage for sports fans, so electronics retailers make sure to line up some incredibly tantalizing TV deals in the leadup to that weekend. It probably doesn't hurt that a lot of other major sporting events take place in the following weeks, as well, like the NBA All-Star Game and the March Madness NCAA basketball tournament. Beyond that, if you want to get a TV for the special person in your life, it's also handy that Super Bowl Sunday is just before Valentine's Day.
With that in mind, we've lined up seven different TV deals for you to check out. It includes deals across all three of Hisense's mini LED lines of TVs — budget, mid-range, and premium — as well as OLED deals from LG and Samsung, allowing for plenty of options for good deals at a variety of different price points. No matter what your budget is, we've found a deal you can afford, so read on to learn more.
Hisense U7N/U76N series
Above all else, what jumps out about February's TV sales is that there are startlingly good deals for gigantic TVs, including of the 100-inch variety. Perhaps most intriguing is the deal at Amazon and Best Buy on the 100-inch TV in Hisense's U7N/U76N series, the 100U76N, which is selling at $1,799.99, 40 percent off the MSRP of $2,999.99. Best Buy also includes free installation.
The U7/U7X series is the step up from the U6 series, which is the point in Hisense's offerings where the TVs really start to get interesting with more advanced features like full-array local dimming backlighting for superior contrast and black levels. In addition to the U6 features like the backlighting, low-latency game mode, and Dolby Vision IQ HDR support, the U7 upgrades the refresh rate from 60Hz to 144Hz, allowing for better gaming performance and smoother playback of 24 frames per second sources like movies. The 100-inch model isn't the only U7N on sale – Best Buy also has great deals on the 55-inch ($499.99) to 85-inch ($1,299.99) models.
Positive professional reviews for this series are ridiculously plentiful. Digital Trends gave it four stars out of five and a Recommended Product badge, citing the U7N series' fancier features like 1,500 nit peak brightness, built-in subwoofer for superior bass, fast Wi-Fi 6 networking, gaming features, and ATSC 3.0 tuner. Boy Genius Report, AVForums, and HowToGeek also gave the mid-priced series a comparable rating and their respective recommendation badges.
LG C3 77-inch OLED
If you're looking for a big, beautiful, OLED TV with an endless string of rave reviews for under $2,000, then you can't do much better than the 77-inch model of the LG C3 series, officially the OLED77C3PUA. It's on sale for $1,699.99 at Best Buy, which is 26% off the MSRP of $2,299.99, a low that it hadn't hit in almost a full year. The C3 is routinely cited as one of the best TVs on the market, and with good reason, as it probably brings the best value of any OLED TV line.
While most of the more common and affordable TVs on the market utilize an LCD panel backlit by LEDs, an OLED TV has no LCD layer. Instead, each pixel is also its own light source, making for perfect contrast and black levels. In this case, the TV also includes LG's webOS smart TV platform, support for all major HDR formats, a 120Hz refresh rate, a whopping four HDMI ports, and support for both NVIDIA and AMD's adaptive sync technologies for preventing screen tearing in gaming.
Reviews for the C3 are uniformly glowing, with Wired, Tom's Guide, Digital Trends, TechRadar, and What Hi-Fi all giving the OLED standout their respective recommendation badges. Though not included in the actual article for some reason, the search title for the Wired review sums it up nicely, calling the C3 "the best OLED for most," with the text singling out the usual OLED positives plus a reflection-resistant screen.
LG B4 OLED series
Also a strong performer and a solid deal is the newer entry-level OLED TV series from LG, the B4. It's on sale across the whole series, and if you don't need a particularly big TV, the smallest model, measuring 48 inches diagonally, is a very interesting option.
At Best Buy, that 48-inch model is just $599.99, a 25 percent discount from the $799.99 MSRP, a uniquely low price point for an OLED TV. The prices stay pretty reasonable as you move up in size, but if you're in the market for a TV in the 50-inch range, the B4 provides a particularly interesting option in that it offers a genuine OLED experience at a much lower price than we've gotten used to for that screen type. It also features a 120Hz maximum refresh rate with variable refresh rate available, four HDMI inputs, and support for not just all three common HDR standards but also both common adaptive sync standards for gaming.
TechRadar and Tom's Guide both gave the B4 series four stars out of five and their respective recommendation badges. TechRadar singled out the anti-reflective screen and gaming features, with the latter including low input lag and preloaded cloud gaming apps. At Tom's Guide, the main pros cited were the OLED-specific benefits like perfect contrast and vivid colors, plus excellent motion processing and how all four HDMI ports support the newer HDMI 2.1 standard. RTINGS, meanwhile, gave the B4 an 8.9 out of 10.
Hisense U6N series
Hisense makes plenty of budget TVs, but it seems like it's generally agreed upon that the U6 series is where the company's many TV lines start to get interesting. For several years now, the U6 series — more specifically the U6N series for 2024 — has been where Hisense introduces its most advanced features, like full-array local dimming backlighting and quantum dot color, while still keeping the TVs at a budget price and holding back on certain premium features like higher refresh rates.
This February there are some great deals on the U6Ns at Best Buy, all of which comfortably fit into big screen territory: 55 inches for $399.99, 65 inches for $549.99, 76 inches for $699.99, and 85 inches for $999.99. If you're looking for the best possible TV at the lowest possible price point, it's hard to argue that there's a better bargain.
The available professional reviews are very positive. Wirecutter continues to hail the U6N series as the best 4K TV on a budget, noting that it's the only series in its price range to offer mini-LED backlighting, full-array local dimming, and quantum dot color, giving it superior brightness, contrast, and color to other budget TVs. Gaming performance was also praised as being very good overall, even without a higher refresh rate to work with. TechRadar and PC Mag also offered praise for the U6N's overall value, while RTINGs found it performed well in bright rooms.
Samsung QN90D series
If you're looking for a more premium mini LED experience, then one particularly intriguing option is Samsung's Q90D series, which is currently discounted across the board. The entire series is on sale at Best Buy with discounts in the hundreds of dollars for most models.
As far as the bigger screens go, it starts at $1,199.99 for 55 inches ($600 off), before moving to 65 inches for $1,499.99 ($800 off), 75 inches for $1,799.99 (also $800 off), 85 inches for $2,299.99 ($2,200 off), and 98 inches for $8,999.99 (somehow $6,000 off). It has most of the premium features you'd expect, like four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate, but unfortunately Samsung continues to be the only major brand without support for the Dolby Vision HDR format.
Professional reviews of the Q90D series have been very positive. TechRadar gave it four-and-a-half stars out of five and a recommended badge, citing particularly excellent motion, picture quality, and gaming features. Those gaming features include AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, variable refresh rate, auto low-latency mode, plus cloud gaming apps like Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now. Tom's Guide awarded it four stars out of five, seconding the praise for the gaming features while also praising the Tizen smart TV operating system and the contrast levels. The granular reviewers at RTINGS were big fans, too, rating the Q90D an 8.4 out of 10 for mixed usage.
Hisense U8N series
If the U6 series is Hisense's budget mini-LED TV line and the U7 series is its mid-priced counterpart, then the U8 series — the U8N series more specifically for the 2024 model year — is its top of the line mini-LED series. Thankfully, it still manages to provide the kind of value Hisense is known for.
The price isn't nearly as high as you'd expect, especially at current sale prices. Right now, at Best Buy, a 55 inch TV can be purchased for $799.99 ($300 off), a 65 inch unit is available for $899.99 ($600 off), and a 75 inch TV costs $1,299.99 ($300 off), and the 85 inch version retails for $1,699.99 ($1,100 off). In addition to the more common premium features for this kind of price point like four HDMI ports, a 144Hz refresh rate with variable refresh rate support, and full array local dimming backlighting, it also adds other high-end specs like an ATSC 3.0/NextGen TV tuner, and brightness of well over 2,500 nits, even on standard dynamic range content.
Professional reviews for the U8N are so plentiful that it's obvious that Hisense made significant efforts to get it in the hands of reviewers, seemingly because they were proud of it. After all, the reviews are uniformly fantastic. As of a January 2025 update, Wirecutter touts the U8N as the best overall LCD TV, mainly pointing to its premium price and feature set for a not as premium price. Meanwhile, a whopping six publications – TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Digital Trends, Wired, Home Theater Review, and PC Mag – all gave the U8N their respective recommendation badges.
Samsung S85D OLED series
Though LG's offerings tend to get the most attention as far as lower-priced OLED TVs go, they're not alone in that space. In fact, they're joined there but fellow South Korean electronics powerhouse Samsung, which has the S85D series occupying that space.
There are a few really attractive deals in that line for February, with the 55-inch model selling for roughly $950 ($450 off) at both Best Buy and Amazon. Meanwhile. the 65-inch model is going for $997.99 at Amazon ($800 off). Though it's technically backordered — or at least not available for immediate shipping — Amazon is still selling it at the very attractive discount price. The spec list is about what you'd expect for a Samsung TV in this price range, with a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and a frustrating lack of Dolby Vision support.
As an name-brand OLED TV, you could assume that the professional reviews of it are stellar, and you would be right. Tom's Guide, sampling the 65-inch model, gave the S85D four stars out of five and a recommendation badge, citing its color handling, superior brightness to most direct competitors, low input lag for gaming, and plentiful up-to-date HDMI ports. "If you can find it at or around its sale price of $1,299.99, it becomes a better bargain, as it then stacks up even more favorably against the LG B4," read the January 2025 review's conclusion. Ergo, this February 2025 sale absolutely qualifies as a pretty significant bargain.