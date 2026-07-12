Why Some Laptops Don't Have HDMI Ports

When browsing some of the best laptops you can buy in 2026, it's a good idea to check whether the model has an HDMI port. More specifically, you're looking for an HDMI output that sends video and audio from your laptop to an external display. While this is the most common HDMI port on a laptop, it's not always installed on every model due in part to the popularity of other connection types.

One of those ports is USB-C, which has been widely adopted by many manufacturers. That's because the USB-C port can handle multiple functions through a single connector. Depending on the specification, a USB-C port can output video and audio to an external display similar to HDMI. This allows manufacturers to provide display connectivity without using an HDMI port. USB-C can also transfer data and often charge the laptop as well. Because of this port's versatility, some laptop companies choose to remove HDMI capability.

Some manufacturers have also moved away from HDMI ports as a design choice, allowing laptops to become thinner and lighter overall. Despite this move, HDMI is still a common feature for today's models. In fact, many new laptops continue to use HDMI as the primary way to connect to an external monitor or TV. Some laptops can even feature both HDMI and USB-C, giving users more connectivity options.