USB-C Vs HDMI Cables: Which Should You Be Using?

For most people today, HDMI is the default way to hook up a display. Popularized around the mid-2000s, HDMI remains widely used today on devices such as gaming consoles, laptops, TVs, and projectors. Beyond HDMI, DisplayPort is also relatively common, mostly for desktop PC monitors. For years, these two standards coexisted side by side, each using its own dedicated connector.

Of late, however, a newer connectivity standard — DisplayPort Alt Mode over USB-C — has gained popularity. While colloquially known as "USB-C Display", this standard is essentially the same as the existing DisplayPort protocol. What is different is how the video signal from the source device reaches the display. Instead of the old DisplayPort connector, DisplayPort Alt Mode uses USB-C to transmit video signals. This approach has several advantages, with the most obvious being reduced clutter.

The most important advantage of the USB-C connector for displays, however, is its sheer versatility. Alongside video, the same USB-C cable and connector can power and charge a connected device while also transmitting USB data. For example, a laptop that supports DisplayPort Alt Mode over USB-C can be charged using the same USB-C cable used to connect it to the monitor. While this sounds very seamless and intuitive, as things stand now, there are several factors to consider when choosing between USB-C and HDMI.