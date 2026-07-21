How Many Songs Can A CD Hold? It Depends
Given how much one album can differ in length compared to another, it's easy to wonder just how many songs can actually fit on one CD. But truthfully, that question doesn't really have one single answer, as it can vary depending on track length, file size, and the type of CD used. Standard audio CDs do have a time limit, which you can use to work out an average, but you won't have an exact, concrete figure.
Standard audio CDs (which adhere to the Red Book standard) can technically hold up to 80 minutes of music. With that in mind, we can use that number to figure out roughly how many songs one could hold based on data shared by analysts at UCLA. According to their analysis, the average length of most popular songs on Spotify falls between three-and-a-half and five minutes. Using four minutes and fifteen seconds as a midpoint of that range, you can assume that an audio CD can hold around 18 songs.
You can also store audio on a CD as data files, such as MP3s or FLACs. These were commonly known as MP3 CDs, and they will be subject to the typical 700 MB limit of CDs. Again, exactly how many songs that translates will depend, but you can work out an average. For example, if the music files you're burning on the CD come to about 10 MB each, then you should be able to fit 70 songs on there.
Other factors can also affect how much music you can fit on one disc
Although audio CDs tend to cap out at 80 minutes as a general rule, there are all kinds of other reasons why you might struggle to fit a full playlist on a rewritable CD, or find yourself with more space on there than you'd expect. For starters, some recordable discs are designed to offer higher capacities and longer runtimes. This type of disc is less common, and to make the most of its extra space, you need to "overburn" the CD.
When you overburn a CD, you're essentially cramming extra data by overriding the usual limitations present during the CD-burning process. It isn't always feasible, but using compatible discs and the correct software can make it possible. However, not every CD player supports overburned discs, and you may find that even the best CD players will fail to play them.
The amount of music that fits on MP3 CDs depends entirely on the file sizes. The number will vary, as factors such as the codec, compression, bit depth, bit rate, and sample rate can all determine just how large or small a file ends up being. So, if you're loading your disc with a bunch of uncompressed, stereo WAVs at high bitrates, you'll fill up your MP3 CD far more quickly than if you were storing 128k MP3s, for example.