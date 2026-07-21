How Many Songs Can A CD Hold? It Depends

Given how much one album can differ in length compared to another, it's easy to wonder just how many songs can actually fit on one CD. But truthfully, that question doesn't really have one single answer, as it can vary depending on track length, file size, and the type of CD used. Standard audio CDs do have a time limit, which you can use to work out an average, but you won't have an exact, concrete figure.

Standard audio CDs (which adhere to the Red Book standard) can technically hold up to 80 minutes of music. With that in mind, we can use that number to figure out roughly how many songs one could hold based on data shared by analysts at UCLA. According to their analysis, the average length of most popular songs on Spotify falls between three-and-a-half and five minutes. Using four minutes and fifteen seconds as a midpoint of that range, you can assume that an audio CD can hold around 18 songs.

You can also store audio on a CD as data files, such as MP3s or FLACs. These were commonly known as MP3 CDs, and they will be subject to the typical 700 MB limit of CDs. Again, exactly how many songs that translates will depend, but you can work out an average. For example, if the music files you're burning on the CD come to about 10 MB each, then you should be able to fit 70 songs on there.