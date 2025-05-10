Ask A Millennial: What Does It Mean To 'Burn A CD?'

These days, it has become very easy to watch your favorite movies and listen to top songs anytime, anywhere you want. There are music streaming platforms like Spotify where you can listen to your favorite tracks, and you can get a streaming service subscription to watch your favorite movies online. But in the early 2000s, there weren't any online music or movie streaming platforms.

At that time, you had to visit platforms like Napster to download music onto your computer. If you wanted to share that music or any other data with your friend, you needed a CD, DVD, or Blu-ray, which were one of the main data-storing options at that time.

However, unlike modern storage platforms like a pen drive, which you simply plug into your computer and copy files to, you were required to burn the CD to move any data onto it. But what exactly does burning a CD mean? Did millennials actually use fire to burn the CD? Here's everything you need to know.