5 Reasons Why Your Phone Is Taking Blurry Photos At Night (And How To Fix It)

One of the most common reasons for blurry photos is camera shake, which is when you inadvertently move the camera while it's capturing a picture. This usually isn't visible if you're taking photos in daylight, as the shutter speed will be fast enough to not capture any movement that you make. However, if the scene is a bit dark, the camera will compensate for that by reducing the shutter speed. This means that camera jitter would be much more apparent in your images. Some phones have image stabilization (which is probably why your Android phone rattles when you shake it), which would compensate for a shaky hand, but it can only do so much.

This issue is made worse by the fact that smartphones are not made for photography. You can easily shake the entire device if you press the on-screen shutter button, especially if you're not holding the device at an optimal angle. While you can use your phone's volume buttons or even the iPhone's Camera Control feature to take photos, the slab phone factor of these devices makes it more prone to wobbling.

While the ideal solution to this is to set your phone on a tripod, that isn't always possible. After all, people don't often have one with them, and they're a hassle to set up. If you're holding your phone securely and still getting camera shake, turning on your phone's self-timer would help you get settled after pressing the shutter button. Some phones even have a short, two-second self-timer option so you don't have to wait as long. If you're still having issues and don't have tripod, you can also prop yourself up on a solid surface to help you stay more stable.