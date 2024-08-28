5 Night Mode Tips Every iPhone Photographer Should Know

While night photography was once reserved for professionals, the inclusion of Night mode on iPhones has changed the scenario. With this feature, your iPhone can capture poorly lit scenes with exceptional brightness and clarity without the hassle of carrying bulky fill lights or softboxes. All you have to do is point and hold your iPhone to capture a Night mode shot, and computational photography takes care of the rest.

For the uninitiated, an iPhone's Night mode takes multiple shots (over a longer duration), processes them to reduce noise and maintain natural colors, and combines them to generate one high-quality picture. Even though you don't get manual controls, you can tweak a few settings to get the best results, granted you know exactly what you're doing.

Night mode is available on iPhone 11 or newer models. It kicks in the moment you point your iPhone at a poorly lit scene. Depending on how dark the environment is, your iPhone's Night mode changes the exposure time between one and several seconds. The duration appears in the yellow Night mode icon at the top-left corner of the Camera app's screen. While this was a basic overview of the Night mode, we've compiled a list of five tips that will help you click the best night-time photographs.

