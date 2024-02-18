5 iPhone Accessories Every Photographer Should Have

With so many iPhone accessories on the market (so, so many), figuring out what you do and don't need can be tricky. Even choosing items intended for more specific uses than simply protecting or otherwise enhancing regular use of your phone can start to get overwhelming. While the current iPhone's built-in camera system does an impressive job with photography (especially if you know the right tips and tricks), sometimes a nice camera just isn't enough — not if you want to take really professional-looking shots, anyway. This is why there's a large assortment of photography-based (and simply useful for photographic situations) accessories out there for your consideration.

That said, you don't need to grab everything that is advertised as a photography aid. In fact, some accessories (like clip-on lenses) can actively make your pictures worse. Instead, you need to think about the kinds of photos you plan to take, which locations you expect to shoot in, and what else might make your image-capturing hobby or profession easier. The list below offers suggestions across five primary categories of important iPhone photography considerations: steadiness, lighting, charging, bundles, and being able to conveniently carry it all around with you. Recommendations are based on some of SlashGear's own hands-on experience, as well as professional reviews from other websites and aggregate user reviews.