Lume Cube Mobile Creator Kit 2.0 Review: The Easiest Solution For New Content Creators

The tripod that comes in the kit also acts as an extendable pole reaching up to five feet. The tripod opens up at the base with a push of a button. The pole extends out after a quarter turn of the top; each section requires a quarter turn, and there are four sections in total. When you turn the top one-quarter of a turn, you release the top section, and so on. This is neat and intuitive, but it also lends itself to a problem.

When the phone holder is attached, the base is similarly sized to the top of the pole: sometimes, when you're trying to loosen or tighten the phone holder, you're actually loosening the pole and vice versa. You need to pay close attention to where you're holding the top to make sure you're twisting the correct part.

Also, when you attach the phone holder, and bring the tripod down to its shortest length, the phone holder is cocked about 15 degrees further than the front of the tripod (where the Bluetooth button is located). If you're a little OCD, you might find this off-putting. It doesn't adversely affect the functionality, but if you like things to be centered and neatly lined up, this isn't.

The tripod itself is surprisingly sturdy and well-built. You would have to try to get it to tip over, though, of course, it becomes less stable the further you extend the pole. If you're setting this on a tabletop in front of you to shoot A-roll, you'll be more than satisfied with the build.