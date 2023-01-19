iPhone Accessories That Are A Total Waste Of Money

Mini photo printers that connect to a smartphone wirelessly seem like a good idea in theory — they're often described as the modern-day equivalent of old-school Polaroid instant cameras. Whether you get a name-brand version or one of the cheaper options from less-known brands, these printers generally work in the same way: you insert photo paper, connect the printer to your phone using Bluetooth, and then install the printer's companion mobile app. With that app, you can scroll through the images in your camera roll and wirelessly print any of them you'd like.

There are some very obvious limitations to these printers, not the least of which is their size: in most cases, the photos they print are 2x3s, which are effectively wallet-sized. Many of the photo paper products sold for these printers have adhesive on the back of each photo so that they can also be used as stickers. That makes the printers a great gift for a child or teenager who may want to plaster their locker or bedroom wall with fun memories, but beyond that, there's no good reason to spend $60+ on one of these devices when the resulting photos are fairly low quality and painfully small.

It's worth noting that most stores with photo-printing services now allow customers to directly upload images from an Android device, iPhone, or iPad, and they usually offer a wide selection of photo paper sizes and types, including matte and glossy. While waiting to pick up an order or receive it in the mail lacks the novelty of printing out a bunch of small instant photo stickers, the resulting product is likely something you'll appreciate more in the long run.