13 Key Things To Consider Before Buying A Camera Bag

Coming home with a new camera is such an exciting ordeal. From breaking the seal on the box to the user manual that puts "Lord of the Rings" to shame to the very first click of the shutter, a new camera will make an eager child on Christmas morning out of even the most mature adults. There's a lot you should know about using a camera and taking care of it so that it gives you plenty of good years, but even with all the caretaking in the world, you'd be putting your investment at risk if you don't have quality, protective housing for your gear.

There are enough options for camera bags to make your head spin, and it won't take long to realize that you bought a bag ill-suited to your needs. Thorough research is an absolute must, and the right choice will come down to what type of photography you do, your budget, and a number of other factors. After making that jump from smartphone shooting to carting around a camera, here are a few things to consider if you want your camera bag to be just as good of an investment as the cargo it will carry.