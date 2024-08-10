Black And White Film Photography: 6 Tips Beginners Need To Know

Photography is a great hobby to get into if you want to practice your creativity. While almost everyone has a camera in their pocket nowadays thanks to the proliferation of smartphones, you'll still need a proper camera if you want to level up your skill and the quality of images you produce.

While you can master the art and skill of photography using a digital camera, film photography will help you refine your art much faster. This is because film photography will not give you instant gratification. Instead, you're going to have to wait until you develop your film before you can see how the image turns out. You're also limited with up to 36 shots on a single film roll. These two things will force you to think about every scene you capture and avoid the "pray-and-spray" method, where you hope that you get one good photo out of 1,000.

Black and white film photography further ups the ante. By removing color from the equation, you have to focus on other aspects of the scene to make your photograph stand out. So, if you want to challenge yourself, leave your digital SLR at home, pick up a couple of Ilford 400s, and start shooting with your parents' old film camera that's making a big modern-day comeback. To help your process, I'll share some of the things I learned when I started shooting with black-and-white film some 15 years ago.

