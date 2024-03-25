6 Tips & Tricks To Edit iPhone Photos Like A Pro In 2024

Cropping your image is one of the easiest ways to edit your photo and remove unnecessary elements, bringing the focus to the subject of the photo. This is especially useful if you shoot a photo that isn't perfectly framed or if you notice a lot of background noise in it. Alternatively, you could also resize an image. Given that cropping is such a basic photo manipulation tool, you've likely used it at least a few times in the past. However, there's a way to crop your photo effectively. If you know the best points of interest to highlight, you can do it manually on your iPhone. To do so, launch a photo from your Photos app and tap Edit, which is in the top-right corner of the phone. Then, select Crop and drag the corners of the rectangle to the area you want to focus on.

You can also choose to crop to a preset ratio. To do this, select Crop and tap on one of the options: Original, Square, Freeform, Wallpaper, 9:16, 4:5, or 5:7, to name a few. You can test out a few different cropping dimensions until you find one that best suits what you have in mind. Another way to highlight an image is by flipping it, and this is fairly easy to do using your iPhone as well. Flipping it can be a good way to add a sense of symmetry and create a natural flow. To flip your image, all you need to do is open the image, tap Edit, select Crop, and tap the Flip icon in the top-left corner.