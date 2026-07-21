3 Celebrities Who Own A Dassault Falcon 900 Private Jet
When you make it big in this world, the skies open up if you can afford to spend a considerable sum on a private plane. There are plenty of high-profile celebrities who own private jets, some of whom have more than one to their name. Like any luxury item, there are several high-end private jets that celebs purchase ranging from the lower-end, smaller aircraft to the much larger ones owned by a select few.
John Travolta, for example, not only owns several planes — he flies them personally and has his own private airport attached to his home in Florida. That's leaning into excess most cannot afford, but for celebrities with plenty of money to spend, a select few purchase a Dassault Falcon 900, one of the most sought-after private planes in the world. Indeed, Dassault is one of the premier private jet manufacturers, and the Falcon 900 line features some of the company's best aircraft.
The Falcon 900 comes in several configurations and is renowned for its extensive range, luxury, and exclusivity, making it a top choice for celebrities, high-profile businesspeople, world-traveling charters, and more. The Falcon 900 has been flying the friendly skies since the early 1980s, and it has only increased in price, technology, and luxury in the years since. Dassault has sold over 500 Falcon 900s since its introduction, and the current model, the Falcon 900LX, has been flying since 2008. As of writing, only three celebrities own them as their personal private jets, though one person has a few in their fleet.
Michael Bloomberg
Michael Bloomberg is among the wealthiest people on the planet, and he used his business acumen and skills to become a three-term Mayor of New York City. Unsurprisingly, he's the celebrity who has not one but three Dassault Falcon 900s, as he maintains them as part of his own private fleet of aircraft. This makes Bloomberg one of many celebrities with the worst private jet emissions due to how often they're used. Bloomberg discussed his aircraft during an interview with The Musings of the Big Red Car in March 2020, during a campaign stop in Austin, Texas.
When asked about his aircraft, Bloomberg replied, "Sure, I own three Dassault Falcons 900s, very sweet planes. That's a $45,000,000 plane plus upgrades. Costs almost $3,000,000 a year each to own. Very nice plane." Bloomberg added that he also has a Beechcraft King Air B300, a Pilatus PC-24, and a Cessna 182 Skylane. He also explained that he's a pilot of both fixed-wing and helicopters, but he doesn't fly his own aircraft, as he hasn't flown in many years.
Regarding his fleet of Falcon 900s, Bloomberg owns a 2008 Dassault Falcon 900EX with the tail number N5MV, a 2010 900EX with the tail number N47EG, and a 2014 900EX with the tail number N8AG. It's unclear how luxurious the insides of his Falcon 900s are; each one can accommodate between 12 and 21 passengers, and with Bloomberg's constant traveling, he likely pushes them to their range limit of nearly 5,180 miles.
Kenny Chesney
Loved by fans of country music worldwide, Kenny Chesney is easily one of the most well-known artists of all time. Chesney's career has seen him receive numerous Grammy Award nominations; he's sold millions of albums, and in 2025, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. With all of that success, Chesney built up a net worth of more than $180 million, enabling him to purchase his own private plane. His first was a Dassault Falcon 200, which he likely purchased in the 1990s or 2000s.
That aircraft carried up to 10 passengers, depending on how it was configured, and it featured the tail number N7KC. It's unclear when he upgraded, but Chesney took the tail number from his Falcon 200 and slapped it onto a Falcon 900EX, which offered a far larger cabin with greater luxury. Even if you don't know his tail number, one glance at Chesney's plane gives away who owns it. Chesney's logo, featuring a palm tree with a guitar resting against the trunk, is proudly displayed on the plane's tail.
The paint scheme has changed over the years, and at one point, the logo also appeared on the fuselage towards the cabin. Chesney's Instagram features a couple of shots from inside the plane, where he's seen among friends with the same logo on the backs of the finely upholstered leather seats. When he's not taking his grandmother on her first plane ride, Chesney uses his jet professionally, flying out of Nashville alongside his team'; in 2023, his passenger list included Kelsea Ballerini, who opened for him during his "I Wanna Go Back" tour.
Tommy Hilfiger
The world of fashion has made Tommy Hilfiger an incredibly wealthy person with a net worth of around $450 million. He sold his company in 2006 for $1.6 billion, which didn't hurt his finances, and one of his pricier acquisitions is a 2006 Dassault Falcon 900EX with the tail number N818TH. The jet features the Tommy Hilfiger logo painted on the plane's top-most Honeywell TFE731-60-1C turbofan engine, while the rest of the aircraft is predominantly white with red and blue accents, furthering the style of the brand's logo.
According to Celeb Planes, Hilfiger's 900EX is based out of West Palm Beach, Florida, and is frequently spotted flying to Colorado during ski season as well as New York, Los Angeles, London, and Saint-Tropez other parts of the year. Unfortunately, Hilfiger isn't in the habit of posting pics to social media of his plane, so it's unknown what its interior looks like. Still, given the aircraft's owner and operator, there's no doubt that Hilfiger's 900EX is teeming with luxurious accents and comforts suited to his lifestyle.
This is clear when looking at the fashion icon's 203-foot-long superyacht, Flag. It's decked out with as many references to Hilfiger's logo as possible, spread out among the luxurious furnishings that make it look more like a multimillion-dollar mansion than the inside of a boat. Hilfiger rarely gives interviews, nor does he mention his private plane in his 2016 memoir, "American Dreamer: My Life in Fashion & Business," so whatever the inside of his Dassault Falcon 900EX looks like, it's likely quite impressive.