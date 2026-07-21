3 Celebrities Who Own A Dassault Falcon 900 Private Jet

When you make it big in this world, the skies open up if you can afford to spend a considerable sum on a private plane. There are plenty of high-profile celebrities who own private jets, some of whom have more than one to their name. Like any luxury item, there are several high-end private jets that celebs purchase ranging from the lower-end, smaller aircraft to the much larger ones owned by a select few.

John Travolta, for example, not only owns several planes — he flies them personally and has his own private airport attached to his home in Florida. That's leaning into excess most cannot afford, but for celebrities with plenty of money to spend, a select few purchase a Dassault Falcon 900, one of the most sought-after private planes in the world. Indeed, Dassault is one of the premier private jet manufacturers, and the Falcon 900 line features some of the company's best aircraft.

The Falcon 900 comes in several configurations and is renowned for its extensive range, luxury, and exclusivity, making it a top choice for celebrities, high-profile businesspeople, world-traveling charters, and more. The Falcon 900 has been flying the friendly skies since the early 1980s, and it has only increased in price, technology, and luxury in the years since. Dassault has sold over 500 Falcon 900s since its introduction, and the current model, the Falcon 900LX, has been flying since 2008. As of writing, only three celebrities own them as their personal private jets, though one person has a few in their fleet.