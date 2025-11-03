These Celebrities Have The Worst Private Jet Emissions (And Trump Tops The List)

For super recognizable celebrities with money to spare, a private jet can sound like a great investment. However, it's a known fact that private jets are awful for the environment. In regard to a recent study performed by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), aviation fellow Daniel Sitompul stated, "A typical private jet emits as many greenhouse gases each year as 177 passenger cars or nine heavy-duty highway trucks."

The massive amount of air and climate pollution emitted by celebrity private jets can be hard to swallow. Many celebrities and wealthy individuals opt for public transit, while others collect aircraft that they rarely use. However, the jet-set lifestyle thrives, with the privileged jetting across the world for a single night in another country or opting for a plane over an SUV for short distances.

Private jet data is publicly accessible, and websites and watchdogs have sprung up to track when and where these aircraft fly. We consulted with several flight information trackers, including Celebrity Private Jet Tracker and Celebrity Flight, to obtain emissions estimates. We verified the information using public flight tracking pages, including OpenSky, as well as the tail numbers for each celebrity's plane(s), which are also publicly available. Stick around to the end for the full methodology, but for now, let's uncover 12 celebrities with the worst private jet emissions today.