These Celebrities Have The Worst Private Jet Emissions (And Trump Tops The List)
For super recognizable celebrities with money to spare, a private jet can sound like a great investment. However, it's a known fact that private jets are awful for the environment. In regard to a recent study performed by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), aviation fellow Daniel Sitompul stated, "A typical private jet emits as many greenhouse gases each year as 177 passenger cars or nine heavy-duty highway trucks."
The massive amount of air and climate pollution emitted by celebrity private jets can be hard to swallow. Many celebrities and wealthy individuals opt for public transit, while others collect aircraft that they rarely use. However, the jet-set lifestyle thrives, with the privileged jetting across the world for a single night in another country or opting for a plane over an SUV for short distances.
Private jet data is publicly accessible, and websites and watchdogs have sprung up to track when and where these aircraft fly. We consulted with several flight information trackers, including Celebrity Private Jet Tracker and Celebrity Flight, to obtain emissions estimates. We verified the information using public flight tracking pages, including OpenSky, as well as the tail numbers for each celebrity's plane(s), which are also publicly available. Stick around to the end for the full methodology, but for now, let's uncover 12 celebrities with the worst private jet emissions today.
Steve Wynn — 4,395 metric tons
Steve and Elaine Wynn co-founded Wynn Resorts in 2002. At present, Wynn Resorts operates four luxury resorts, including Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Boston Harbor, Wynn Macau, and Wynn Palace in Cotai, but Steve Wynn no longer earns money from Wynn Resorts.
Thanks to multiple successful businesses and numerous investments, Steve Wynn currently has a net worth of $3.9 billion. With his wealth, Wynn bought a Ferrari LaFerrari and tried to sell it within the first year of owning it, an action that Ferrari forbids for newly purchased cars, and had his Ferrari dealership taken from him as a result.
In terms of private planes, Wynn owns a Gulfstream V jet with a tail number of N88WR. The Gulfstream V has an excellent range, can accommodate up to 30 pieces of luggage in the hold, and can carry up to 16 people at once, although the most popular configuration seats 13 passengers. Within the last two years, Wynn's Gulfstream V has produced 4,395 metric tons of CO2 pollution after traveling 285,214 miles across 541 separate flights.
JAY-Z — 4,594 metric tons
JAY-Z is one of the most well-known rappers in the industry, achieving success with his debut album, "Reasonable Doubt" in 1996. The rapper was born Shawn Corey Carter, and he chose Jazzy as his first stage name. Since then, his stage name has evolved into Jay-Z, then Jay Z without the hyphen, and finally JAY-Z, with the hyphen added back in and the letters capitalized.
To date, JAY-Z has released 13 studio albums and won multiple awards over his music career. He became the first billionaire in hip-hop in 2019 and currently has a net worth of $2.6 billion, a fortune that has grown substantially through his investments in liquor businesses. With that massive wealth and the level of fame garnered by both JAY-Z and his spouse, Beyoncé, it's no wonder he has a private jet.
JAY-Z uses a Gulfstream V with the tail number N444SC. This jet is decorated with a black and white color scheme and features a Puma logo on the tail, reportedly indicating that it is a corporate jet that the company operates for JAY-Z. This Gulfstream V has traveled a total of 386,642 miles, spanning 291 trips, over the last two years, resulting in the accumulation of 4,594 metric tons of CO2 emissions.
Kim Kardashian — 4,800 metric tons
Kim Kardashian's biggest claim to fame is the TV show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," a reality series that followed the daily lives of Kim and the Kardashian family between 2007 and 2021, covering multiple scandals, marriages, divorces, and other significant events over the years. While some of Kim Kardashian's overall net worth of approximately $1.7 billion comes from years of appearing on reality TV, the majority of her wealth comes from Skims, her shapewear business. As of 2023, Skims is valued at $4 billion, with multiple investors backing the company.
Among her physical assets, Kim owns a Gulfstream G650 private jet, tail number N1980K. Examining the finer details of Kim Kardashian's private plane, the exterior features a sleek, monochromatic style similar to her house and cars. The passenger cabin is adorned with cashmere, boasting 10 seats that can convert to sleepers and two beds located at the back of the plane.
Her personal plane has flown a total of 427,972 miles across 242 unique flights over the past two years, producing 4,800 metric tons of CO2 emissions. Within the last three months, Kim's plane has generated 77 tons of CO2 emissions, covering 43,000 in-air miles across 16 trips.
Kylie Jenner — 5,033 metric tons
From a young age, Kylie Jenner has been in the spotlight, thanks to the reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." With that kind of exposure and a steady, substantial income, Jenner gained a large social media following, pursued short stints in modeling and fashion, and launched a thriving makeup brand called Kylie Cosmetics, most famous for its viral lip kits, which feature a liquid lipstick and lip liner.
Kylie Jenner currently has a net worth of $670 million as of June 2025, and she hasn't been shy about spending millions on major purchases. In 2020, Jenner dropped $72.8 million on one of the largest private jets currently available, a Bombardier Global 7500 model with a tail number of N810KJ. Within the last two years, this plane made 224 trips, flew 363,237 miles, and emitted 5,033 metric tons of CO2 pollution. Over the last three months, Jenner's jet has traveled about 21,000 miles across eight flights, producing about 52 tons of CO2 emissions, and many of her flights consist of short trips within California.
Diddy — 6,150 metric tons
Diddy rose to fame after launching his own music label, Bad Boy Entertainment, through which he introduced the world to Christopher Wallace, better known as the Notorious B.I.G. or Biggie Smalls, and began releasing his own music in 1997. Born Sean Combs, Diddy has used several stage names throughout his career, and he has been involved in multiple scandals, the most recent of which resulted in a 50-month prison sentence.
Despite being arrested in New York City in September 2024 and spending roughly one year in jail, Diddy still earns a spot on this list as the owner of a Gulfstream G550 with some of the most significant celebrity CO2 emissions within the last couple of years. Racking up 491,659 miles of travel over 391 distinct flights, this plane produced 6,150 metric tons of CO2 pollution.
Of course, Diddy himself wasn't able to use his Gulfstream V private jet, marked with a tail number of N1969C, but that didn't mean the jet sat in its hangar since Diddy's incarceration. According to a Business Insider article published in 2024, Diddy's private plane appeared to be available to rent through Silver Air, a private jet charter company with roots in Southern California. If it has been available to rent through today, this could be the explanation for why Diddy's plane has stayed traveling while its owner stays grounded.
Elon Musk — 5,443 metric tons
Elon Musk is an American entrepreneur, born in South Africa, who is best known for investing in and becoming the CEO of Tesla, one of the world's largest manufacturers of electric vehicles (EVs) today. He is also responsible for co-founding PayPal and OpenAI, acquiring Twitter, and forming SpaceX, a company currently valued at $400 billion. With all these investments and then some, Musk is the world's richest person, with a net worth of $500 billion at the time of writing.
In addition to investing in a plethora of startups, Musk is known to spend his money in interesting ways and collect a variety of physical assets, including two private planes. He's one of many celebrities who own a Gulfstream G650 private jet. His Gulfstream G650, identified by tail number N628TS, has produced 5,443 metric tons of CO2 pollution over 346 trips and 491,811 total miles traveled. Musk also owns a Gulfstream V with a tail number of N272BG. This second private plane has generated 1,997 metric tons of CO2 pollution over 173,900 miles in the air across 126 flights, all within the last two years or so.
Within the last year alone, Musk has traveled 77,000 miles during 59 separate flights, resulting in 269 tons of CO2 emissions, as per Celebrity Flight. Although some of these flights are lengthy, many of them are extremely short. One of the shortest recent flights his planes have taken involved a maintenance and pit stop between the towns of Greenville and Oshkosh, Wisconsin, which lasted a mere 6 minutes.
Eric Schmidt — 8,239 metric tons
Although Eric Schmidt held impressive titles at other companies, his most notable position was as board chairman and CEO of Google between 2001 and 2011. Under his leadership, Google launched several new products, many of which remain in use today. Between his time at Google, multiple published books, and various investments, Schmidt has amassed an incredible fortune, according to Forbes, estimated to be $32.8 billion.
In addition to a slew of other physical assets, Schmidt owns a Gulfstream G650, a popular option among billionaires. The Gulfstream G650 features an impressive range of approximately 7,500 nautical miles, which essentially means it could easily fly from New York to Japan with fuel to spare. His private jet, with tail number N652WE, has flown 704,738 miles across 583 individual flights, resulting in approximately 8,239 metric tons of CO2 emissions over the last two years.
Michael Bloomberg — 8,586 metric tons
Michael Bloomberg is a celebrity in business and politics, with multiple successful ventures and campaigns to his name. He worked his way up to partner at Salomon Brothers, an investment bank, and then received a $10 million partnership buyout when the company was acquired in 1981. With that money, he founded Innovative Market Systems, a financial data-services firm, which has since become Bloomberg LP.
Largely due to his success with Bloomberg LP, Michael Bloomberg currently has a net worth of nearly $110 billion. A small chunk of that wealth has gone toward philanthropic efforts, but much of it has been directed toward physical assets, including private jets. Bloomberg owns three Dassault Falcon 900 planes (with tail numbers N5MV, N47EG, and N8AG), and each one of them gets quite a bit of use.
Taylor Swift used to own a Dassault Falcon 900 as well, but she sold it in January 2024 following controversy surrounding how frequently she used it. This French aircraft is a popular choice among billionaires, with a fairly large capacity for between 12 and 14 passengers on average, a decent range of 4,428 miles, and an impressive top speed of 552 miles per hour. The three Dassault Falcon 900 planes Bloomberg owns have collectively flown 860,203 miles across 836 separate trips, producing 8,586 metric tons of CO2 emissions in the last two years.
Bill Gates — 9,738 metric tons
Bill Gates is best known for co-founding the world's largest software company, Microsoft, in 1975, when personal computers were just beginning to take off. Gates gained much of his fortune during his tenure as Microsoft CEO. From 2000 through today, Gates has focused a lot of his attention and money on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Between 2000 and 2025, the Gates Foundation gave away over $100 billion, and Gates announced plans to give away about $200 billion, most of his wealth, over the next 20 years, saying he "he died rich" is not what he wants people to remember about him.
That said, his current net worth is over $100 billion, and it has continued to drop consistently since his announcement in May 2025. This net worth includes two private Gulfstream G650 planes. The Gulfstream G650 is one of the most expensive celebrity private jets out there, and Gates currently owns two. Valued at $70 million each, one of Gates' private planes has a tail number of N887WM, and the other N194WM.
Not much is known about the interior of Gates' specific G650 planes, but standard configurations tend to come equipped with enough room for up to 10 people to sleep at once and include plenty of luxuries, such as handmade leather seats. Gates' two planes have contributed 9,738 metric tons of CO2 emissions to the environment after flying 871,428 miles over 554 trips in the past two years.
Travis Scott — 11,818 metric tons
Born Jacques Bermon Webster II, Travis Scott is a successful, albeit controversial, rapper who launched his career with Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music series and managed to stay at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for 286 weeks with his album "Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight." His stage name, previously styled as Travi$ Scott, is a combination of a favorite uncle's name and the real name of one of his biggest inspirations, Kid Cudi (born as Scott Mescudi). He's had five No. 1 singles, the same number of No. 1 albums, and has been nominated for eight Grammys.
His net worth isn't nearly as high as that of Kylie Jenner, the mother of his two children, Stormi and Aire Webster. However, he owns a 2015 Embraer ERJ-190-100, registered as N713TS. The Embraer E-190 is powered by two CF34-10E engines, helping it reach speeds up to 500 miles per hour and a range of around 2,000 miles or more, depending on conditions and weight.
The exterior of Scott's private jet is decorated with a multi-colored 'ASTROWORLD,' stylized to match his album of the same name. Inside, the plane is equipped with a kitchen, a luxurious bathroom, and plenty of comfortable seats. With this private plane, Travis Scott has flown 460,504 miles over the last roughly two years, spanning 342 separate trips, resulting in a whopping 11,818 metric tons of CO2 emissions.
Mark Zuckerberg — 4,390 metric tons
Mark Zuckerberg is responsible for co-founding Facebook in 2004, a social networking site that started out as a simple directory with information and photos for Harvard students. Facebook blossomed into a popular social media option for multiple college campuses, not just Harvard, and eventually became accessible to anyone, whether they were in college or not.
Thanks to his entrepreneurial success, Zuckerberg has a current net worth of more than $220 billion. He's invested in more than we can list here, but among those investments, there's a private jet. Like many other celebrities on this list, Zuckerberg owns a Gulfstream G650, a private jet with max speeds that put commercial planes to shame. The Gulfstream G650 can reach Mach 0.925 , while commercial aircraft like the Airbus A320 or the Boeing 787 cruise at Mach 0.78 and Mach 0.85, respectively.
Zuckerberg's jet, with a tail number of N68885, has flown 348,449 miles in 294 separate trips over roughly the last two years, producing 4,390 metric tons of CO2 emissions. According to Celebrity Flight, Zuckerberg's plane has contributed 522 tons of CO2 emissions in the last 12 months, narrowly beating Donald Trump as the celebrity with the worst private jet emissions in the last year, specifically, but not in a broader view of CO2 emissions over the last two years.
Donald Trump — 32,344 metric tons
Donald Trump is known for a lot, but perhaps his most famous accomplishment in life so far is his tenure as president of the United States. Trump is the 45th and 47th president of the U.S., making him the second president ever to serve two nonconsecutive terms, behind only Grover Cleveland. Prior to his presidency, Trump worked for his father, a successful real estate developer with between 10,000 and 22,000 rental units at the time Trump began working under him. Trump became president of the Trump Organization and eventually began investing in luxury hotels, casinos, and other physical assets, like a private plane.
Trump's private plane has flown fewer miles than a lot of celebrities on this list, but his CO2 emissions are much higher because of his choice of private plane. He owns a Boeing 757 jet, a massive craft that cost him $100 million when he purchased it in 2011, a mere chip in his estimated $7 billion net worth.
Dubbed Trump Force One, Trump's private jet can carry 43 people, a significant reduction from the plane's standard capacity of over 200 passengers. Inside, there's a dining room, a lounge, three bathrooms with gold-plated fixtures, sheets embroidered with the Trump family crest, and seats upholstered with Italian leather, just to name a few high-end features. With 367,541 miles flown over 453 flights, Trump Force One has produced 32,344 metric tons of CO2 emissions within the last two years.
Methodology
To discover which celebrities have the worst private jet emissions, we consulted a few different sources. We first looked at Celebrity Private Jet Tracker, which says it's gathered "almost 12,400 total flights that have been verified, from the past two years" and that "90% of the flights" listed on the site have been verified.
From there, we examined data collected by Celebrity Flight, a site created for fun by a Reddit user, who said they just wanted to "try out some new tech." The site creator explains how the data is collected via a flight tracking page that's publicly available, similar to OpenSky and ADSB Exchange, as long as you have the plane's tail number, which is also publicly accessible. With this website, you have the ability to view accumulated data from the past 3 months, 12 months, or 24 months for a select set of celebrities known to rack up high amounts of private jet emissions.