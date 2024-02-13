Taylor Swift Quietly Sold This Private Jet Amid Her Flight Tracking Battle
It seems Swifties, Taylor Swift's rabid and numerous fanbase, are capable of doing anything. Conspiracy theorists believe Swifties can influence the outcome of an election, they've camped out at wedding rehearsals in hope of a glimpse of the singer, and they now seem to have pressured their idol into giving up one of her most prized possessions.
According to Business Insider, the singer's "Love Story" with her Dassault Falcon 900 ended on January 30. The "Bad Blood" singer has apparently parted ways with the aircraft, leaving her with just one private plane to her name. While the Dassault Falcon 900 was previously listed with one of Taylor Swift's holding companies, it is now in the possession of a company based in Missouri.
While the owner of said company has yet to be confirmed, it is worth noting that the Missouri-based entity isn't registered at the same address as Taylor Swift Productions. The on-paper owners of the singer's aircraft — Island Jet Inc. and, until recently, SATA LLC — both shared a Nashville, Tennessee address with Swift's main company.
The jet sale comes amongst various struggles
The decision to dump the Dassault seems to have come after the singer was lambasted for the environmental impact of her private jet usage. Despite spending millions to offset the jet's emissions, Swift has been under fire for her jet journeys for some time now. A social media page tracking her jet usage, similar to the one previously targeting Elon Musk, has only shed more light on the issue and led to threats of legal action from the pop sensation.
College student Jack Sweeney is the man behind the accounts that track the private flights of Musk, Swift, and several other public figures. Sweeney is allegedly the recipient of a cease and desist letter from Swift's legal team, accusing him of "stalking and harassing behavior."
The letter is unlikely to deter Sweeney, who has faced similar challenges from the likes Musk over the years. Sweeney maintains that his accounts merely relay publicly available information about the flights taken by the public figures he targets.
Despite the sale, Swift is still flying privately
While she has apparently sliced the size of her private fleet in half — you're probably not going to see Ms. Swift standing in a TSA line any time soon. She still has a Dassault Falcon 7X at her disposal, which means Swift may have chosen to keep the best of her two planes. The 7X is larger than the 900, can carry 16 passengers as opposed to 12, and can cover a greater distance without having to land for fuel.
Swift's private jets logged over 166 hours of use during the U.S. leg of her "Eras" tour. It is worth noting that Swift wasn't on board the plane for all of that airtime. The singer allegedly lent her aircraft out to friends and family when she wasn't using it personally.
Swift seems to be a big fan of Dassault's aircraft. In addition to her 7X, and the Falcon 900 she's just sold, the superstar has also been in possession of a Dassault Falcon 50. The Falcon 50 was sold in 2020, with the money from the sale going to charity. As for what Swift plans to do with whatever money she received for her Falcon 900 — priced at a hefty $44 million new — we don't yet know.