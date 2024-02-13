Taylor Swift Quietly Sold This Private Jet Amid Her Flight Tracking Battle

It seems Swifties, Taylor Swift's rabid and numerous fanbase, are capable of doing anything. Conspiracy theorists believe Swifties can influence the outcome of an election, they've camped out at wedding rehearsals in hope of a glimpse of the singer, and they now seem to have pressured their idol into giving up one of her most prized possessions.

According to Business Insider, the singer's "Love Story" with her Dassault Falcon 900 ended on January 30. The "Bad Blood" singer has apparently parted ways with the aircraft, leaving her with just one private plane to her name. While the Dassault Falcon 900 was previously listed with one of Taylor Swift's holding companies, it is now in the possession of a company based in Missouri.

While the owner of said company has yet to be confirmed, it is worth noting that the Missouri-based entity isn't registered at the same address as Taylor Swift Productions. The on-paper owners of the singer's aircraft — Island Jet Inc. and, until recently, SATA LLC — both shared a Nashville, Tennessee address with Swift's main company.