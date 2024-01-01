A Look At Donald Trump's Private Jet And Its Unbelievable Details

Donald Trump's most famous aviation aircraft is easily his custom Boeing 757-200, dubbed Trump Force One. The former president bought this luxurious private jet in 2010 from the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen for $100 million, making it one of the most expensive celebrity private jets ever. Only Kim Kardashian's private jet and a few others are top it.

Before the plane got to Paul Allen, it was a commercial plane that saw its maiden flight in 1991. It flew in Denmark-based Sterling Airways's fleet and TAESA Airlines in Mexico. Paul Allen bought it and added it to Microsoft's corporate fleet before it finally got to Trump.

Trump's jet became a symbol for him during his presidential campaign in 2016. Campaign photos and news broadcasts often showed the jet with a giant "Trump" written in golden letters on the fuselage and a "T" on the tail wing. While the plane didn't see much use while he was in office, the 32-year-old aircraft went through major renovations before making a comeback in 2022.

As a commercial aircraft, a Boeing 757-200 can seat over 200 passengers. It's also about 155 feet long, roughly 45 feet tall, and has a wingspan of 124.7 feet. Essentially, it's pretty big for a private jet, so Trump had plenty of leeway to deck this plane with everything he needed.