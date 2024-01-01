A Look At Donald Trump's Private Jet And Its Unbelievable Details
Donald Trump's most famous aviation aircraft is easily his custom Boeing 757-200, dubbed Trump Force One. The former president bought this luxurious private jet in 2010 from the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen for $100 million, making it one of the most expensive celebrity private jets ever. Only Kim Kardashian's private jet and a few others are top it.
Before the plane got to Paul Allen, it was a commercial plane that saw its maiden flight in 1991. It flew in Denmark-based Sterling Airways's fleet and TAESA Airlines in Mexico. Paul Allen bought it and added it to Microsoft's corporate fleet before it finally got to Trump.
Trump's jet became a symbol for him during his presidential campaign in 2016. Campaign photos and news broadcasts often showed the jet with a giant "Trump" written in golden letters on the fuselage and a "T" on the tail wing. While the plane didn't see much use while he was in office, the 32-year-old aircraft went through major renovations before making a comeback in 2022.
As a commercial aircraft, a Boeing 757-200 can seat over 200 passengers. It's also about 155 feet long, roughly 45 feet tall, and has a wingspan of 124.7 feet. Essentially, it's pretty big for a private jet, so Trump had plenty of leeway to deck this plane with everything he needed.
Just how luxurious is Trump's private jet?
To give you an idea of how much work was done to the jet, the former 200-seater commercial airplane can now carry only 43 people. It features a galley connecting to a sleeper area, a dining room, a lounge, a conference room, two guest rooms, and three bathrooms with gold-plated fixtures. The sheets are also embroidered with the Trump family crest. Most of the metal accents in the plane are 24-karat gold-plated, including seat belts and door knobs. The seats in the plane are all upholstered in Italian leather, and the aircraft features high-quality entertainment and sound systems.
To top it off, the plane has two Rolls-Royce RB211 turbofan engines, powerful enough to reach a top speed of 609 mph. It's also ideal for transcontinental flights since it can fly 8 hours and up to 3,000 miles without needing to touch down.
The Trump Force One was refreshed in 2022 but still retained its black fuselage with the "TRUMP" in gold letters. There's no doubt the interior has also been updated to add modern technology. The tail now has an American flag, which could hint at the role the aircraft will play in the billionaire's next campaign.