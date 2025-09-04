Taylor Swift's Private Jet: Details About The $40m Dassault Falcon

Wildly successful musicians and private jets tend to go hand in hand. Elvis had one, Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson pilots his own, and Taylor Swift has two. Swift's Dassault Falcon 900 is $40 million worth of luxury jet. Still, that's pocket change to Swift. She's arguably the world's most popular singer at the moment, with her Era's tour grossing close to $1 billion in 2023, and she'll potentially double that in 2024. That would make it the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Swift isn't the only one working hard on Eras. Her Dassault Falcon 900 has winged the "Blank Space" singer between several stops on the U.S. leg of the tour. Swift also seems to have a soft spot for Dassault's aircraft, as she also owns a Dassault Falcon 7X and previously owned a Dassault Falcon 50. The latter was sold back in 2020 with the funds going to charity, joining the growing list of Swift's beloved vehicles that have gone under the hammer for a good cause.

But the jet Swift really had a "Love Story" with was definitely the 900, which was her go-to for most trips before it reportedly sold in 2024 for $40 million. She may even be relying on the French aircrafts a little too much if certain areas of her fanbase are to be believed. Here's what we know about Taylor Swift's private jet.