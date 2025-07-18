How Much Does Taylor Swift's Private Jet Cost Per Day?

While fuel costs provide some insight into how much Swift may spend on her private jet for day-to-day operations, it's only one of many expenses that come with private jet ownership. There is, for example, the cost associated with the jet's crew. The annual fixed crew cost for a Dassault 7X is $818,740 based on 300 hours of operation per year, according to GuardianJet, which also estimates $28,684 per year for hull insurance, $108,600 for hangar use, and $45,000 in liability insurance.

However, Swift uses her jet much more than that. Even in 2022, when Swift was not on tour, she had already spent around 382 hours in the sky by July, so her yearly financial outlay would have been higher than the 300-hour estimated figure. The calculations also don't take into consideration whether she had to accommodate crew in hotels and other similar expenses. Likewise, until she quietly sold her Dassault Falcon 900 in 2024, Swift owned more than one private jet.

Based on the figures above, the annual estimated fixed cost for a Dassault 7X at 300 hours per year is $1,001,024. According to GuardianJet, there's an estimated variable cost on top of that, coming it at around $1,775,340, for a total of $2,776,364 annually for 300 hours of operation. Divide that by 365, and you come out to roughly $7,600 per day, not including fuel expenses. Again, Swift's costs will be higher if she clocks more than the 300 hours used in the estimate, which was undoubtedly the case during her massively successful Eras Tour.