Taylor Swift's Private Jet: Details About The $54M Dassault Falcon

Taylor Swift's private jet life is full of surprises, like taking trips so short, you could probably jog them before breakfast and barely break a sweat. Given how often she travels, you may have even wondered how much Swift's jet costs per day. It's safe to say, the global pop star doesn't just fly — she does so with the speed and comfort that you can only get from a handful of private jets. While she previously owned a Falcon 900LX — reportedly sold for $40 million in 2024 — her primary jet is now the Falcon 7X. It probably goes without saying that you need to make quite a bit of money to own a private plane like the Falcon 7X and even more to keep it flying.

The 7X can travel about 6,000 nautical miles without refueling — the equivalent of flying nonstop from New York to Tokyo under favorable conditions. Thanks to its Mach 0.90 cruising speed, it can cover that distance quite fast, putting the 7X in the same ultra-long-range league as other giants like the Bombardier Global and Gulfstream G-series jets. The cabin feels like a quiet hotel suite at 51,000 feet, seats up to 16 passengers, and is 6 feet longer than the 900LX, making it noticeably roomier. It also boasts a private stateroom, a gourmet galley that can whip up an actual meal in real time, and more luggage space than you'd expect to get in a typical performance jet. These are just a few of the things that make