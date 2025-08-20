Taylor Swift's Private Jet: Details About The $54M Dassault Falcon
Taylor Swift's private jet life is full of surprises, like taking trips so short, you could probably jog them before breakfast and barely break a sweat. Given how often she travels, you may have even wondered how much Swift's jet costs per day. It's safe to say, the global pop star doesn't just fly — she does so with the speed and comfort that you can only get from a handful of private jets. While she previously owned a Falcon 900LX — reportedly sold for $40 million in 2024 — her primary jet is now the Falcon 7X. It probably goes without saying that you need to make quite a bit of money to own a private plane like the Falcon 7X and even more to keep it flying.
The 7X can travel about 6,000 nautical miles without refueling — the equivalent of flying nonstop from New York to Tokyo under favorable conditions. Thanks to its Mach 0.90 cruising speed, it can cover that distance quite fast, putting the 7X in the same ultra-long-range league as other giants like the Bombardier Global and Gulfstream G-series jets. The cabin feels like a quiet hotel suite at 51,000 feet, seats up to 16 passengers, and is 6 feet longer than the 900LX, making it noticeably roomier. It also boasts a private stateroom, a gourmet galley that can whip up an actual meal in real time, and more luggage space than you'd expect to get in a typical performance jet. These are just a few of the things that make
Why the 7X is her go-to ride
The Dassault Falcon 7X is a long-range business jet that combines French engineering flair with advanced tech like fly-by-wire controls, similar to systems found in modern fighter planes like the F-22 Raptor and F-16 Fighting Falcon. Its tri-jet design allows it to take off and land on shorter runways, making it possible to fly into small towns, mountain venues, and even isolated islands. Moreover, the 7X occupies a sweet middle ground on price. Swift's aircraft is valued at $54 million, with prices generally varying between $40 million and $58 million to buy one, undercutting larger jets with comparable range.
Beyond the numbers, Dassault incorporates redundancy, fly-by-wire precision, and high-speed automation. For those who prefer understated efficiency over flashy spec battles, the 7X is the real deal. And for a global icon like Swift, who has scheduled concerts from Auckland to Amsterdam, it makes sense that she went for it among several options to begin with.