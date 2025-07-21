Who Designed The F-22 Raptor, And Where Were The Fighter Jets Built?

The F-22 made headlines in July 2025 when the Air Force released its latest budget request, which included $90 million in improvements for the stealth fighter, including infrared defensive systems, enhanced radar, electronic warfare, and stealth features. The move comes as the Pentagon initiates production of the sixth-generation fighter jet, Boeing's F-47, proving that the fifth-generation fighter remains a major figure in America's defense systems.

Manufactured through a partnership with Boeing and Pratt & Whitney, Lockheed Martin's one-seater delivers high-end stealth and long-range supercruise capabilities with advanced arsenals. Capable of Mach 2 speeds, a range of 1,850 miles, and sporting a state-of-the-art sensor suite, the U.S.'s 183 F-22s remain one of the world's most advanced fighter jet fleets, infamous for its first-kill capabilities.

Although final assembly and testing of the stealth fighter took place in Lockheed Martin's facilities in Marietta, Georgia, building the fifth-generation jet was a truly national effort, involving many suppliers across the United States. Many of these partners have continued to work with Lockheed Martin to fulfill the DoD's strategic upgrades despite the F-22 being discontinued in 2011. For instance, in 2025, Pratt & Whitney announced that its Connecticut facilities received a $1.5 billion contract to upgrade the jet's engines. Considering the Pentagon's further investments in the F-22 program despite the impending arrival of a new generation of aircraft, now is as good a time as any to review the jet's production history.