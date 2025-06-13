How Much Do You Need To Make To Own A Private Jet?

So, you finally came into some money, and after getting your hands on a supercar or hypercar, you're thinking about the next big purchase. The world of the affluent is filled with limitless opportunities. You might have already explored your fair share of destination holiday homes you could acquire, one in sunny Monaco and another in some peaceful countryside in Japan. However, while discovering these destinations has been enjoyable, and you've finally settled on one (let's say Monaco), the issue of transport is quickly becoming apparent. Sure, you may be flying first class whenever you visit. But in a world where everything is at your fingertips, wouldn't flying private be more your style?

Many people consider getting a private jet, whether they are established in life with a staggering, steady income or just starting out. But the question arises: how much do you actually need to earn to own a private jet? Like many machines today, private jets are as varied as they are unique. Thus, when considering one, you must take into account several factors such as range, size, features, and model. A cheaper option might cost you as little as $2 million, while the more expensive ones will set you back about $110 million. If you want to go all out, however, crafts like the Boeing 747-8i, considered the world's largest private jet, are valued at $500 million. Beyond the initial purchase, you'll also need to factor in maintenance and operating costs, usually between $500,000 and $1 million a year. When it's all said and done, you'll require a median net worth of roughly between $140 and $190 million to comfortably own a private jet. Here's why.

