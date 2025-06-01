How Much Does The World's Largest Private Jet Really Cost?

If size matters, the Boeing 747-8i is easily king of the skies. A variant of the Boeing 747-8 and known officially as the Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) 747-8i, this airborne leviathan is the world's largest private jet — and predictably, its price tag is just as massive. Starting at a baseline of $367 million for a "green" aircraft (just the shell and no frills), the final cost climbs well north of $400 million once you account for interiors tailored to the owner, according to Simple Flying. These interiors can add $25 to $50 million, and sometimes even more when time, customization, and rare materials are factored in. In fact, when one Qatari family gifted one of its private jumbo jets to the President of Turkey in 2018, a BBC report noted that it was valued at $500 million.

Only a handful of the Boeing 747-8i exist. As of the last confirmed count, Boeing has delivered 11 of this variant. Customers typically fit the cabin out with bedrooms, bathrooms, lounges, dining areas, and office spaces — all finished to the highest standards of luxury. One of the most impressive examples was created by French design firm Cabinet Alberto Pinto for a Middle Eastern businessman. It took four years to complete the interior. The result is more like a luxury residence than a jet, with custom furniture, elegant lighting, and private spaces designed for long-haul comfort. It even boasts a master bedroom located at the front of the aircraft under the cockpit. Meanwhile, the upper deck houses a sprawling living room with bookshelves and a massive TV, behind which lies a children's playroom and crew quarters. But since you can customize it how you wish, if you wanted to be a supervillain with a flying fortress, this is the way to go.

