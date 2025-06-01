How Much Does The World's Largest Private Jet Really Cost?
If size matters, the Boeing 747-8i is easily king of the skies. A variant of the Boeing 747-8 and known officially as the Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) 747-8i, this airborne leviathan is the world's largest private jet — and predictably, its price tag is just as massive. Starting at a baseline of $367 million for a "green" aircraft (just the shell and no frills), the final cost climbs well north of $400 million once you account for interiors tailored to the owner, according to Simple Flying. These interiors can add $25 to $50 million, and sometimes even more when time, customization, and rare materials are factored in. In fact, when one Qatari family gifted one of its private jumbo jets to the President of Turkey in 2018, a BBC report noted that it was valued at $500 million.
Only a handful of the Boeing 747-8i exist. As of the last confirmed count, Boeing has delivered 11 of this variant. Customers typically fit the cabin out with bedrooms, bathrooms, lounges, dining areas, and office spaces — all finished to the highest standards of luxury. One of the most impressive examples was created by French design firm Cabinet Alberto Pinto for a Middle Eastern businessman. It took four years to complete the interior. The result is more like a luxury residence than a jet, with custom furniture, elegant lighting, and private spaces designed for long-haul comfort. It even boasts a master bedroom located at the front of the aircraft under the cockpit. Meanwhile, the upper deck houses a sprawling living room with bookshelves and a massive TV, behind which lies a children's playroom and crew quarters. But since you can customize it how you wish, if you wanted to be a supervillain with a flying fortress, this is the way to go.
Who actually owns and operates jets like this?
With a range of around 7,700 nautical miles, the BBJ 747-8i can fly nonstop between almost any two cities. It carries up to 100 people and cruises at 567 mph, making it ideal for global business, diplomatic missions, or large family travel. So it's no surprise that this particular model is mostly owned and operated by some of the wealthiest and most powerful individuals and governments in the world. Countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia use these aircraft to transport leaders and dignitaries. For example, Qatar Amiri Flight operates at least two BBJ 747-8is for royal and governmental use. Even the U.S. Air Force in May 2025 accepted a 747-8i from Qatar to be converted into a new Air Force One – a topic explored in depth in SlashGear's piece on why the USAF chose the Boeing 747-8.
Private owners are even more exclusive. The jet's cost, size, and operating expenses — reportedly around $23,000 per hour — make it accessible only to a very small group. Hong Kong real estate billionaire Joseph Lau is one of the few known private owners, though it's unclear if he still uses it. One unit that was originally ordered by a Saudi prince sat unused in Switzerland for a decade after he died and was eventually scrapped. One of the downsides of owning such a plane, beyond the massive costs, is the length of runway needed. At a minimum length of 7,500ft, multiple popular airports such as New Jersey's Teterboro are non-options.