Why Cables, Not Satellites, Keep The Internet Alive

In 1957, when Sputnik broadcast the first man-made signal to come from outer space, it opened up a whole world of possibilities. Sputnik was the real-world manifestation of ideas that were first touted by Russian scientist Konstantin Tsiolkovsky in the early 1900s, Slovenian Herman Potočnik in 1928, and perhaps more famously by Arthur C. Clarke in 1945. These visionaries foresaw a world where geostationary satellites could provide worldwide radio coverage.

Today, with so many satellites catering to our data needs, it might seem like the future predicted by Tsiolkovsky, Clarke, and Potočnik has come to pass in a dramatic fashion; a point that the sheer number of satellites in space would seem to confirm.

At the time of writing, there are over 17,000 satellites in orbit, and a large number of these are providing data and internet services. In fact, over half of the satellites currently in orbit are Starlink satellites, with about 10,800 satellites in space in July 2026.

However, despite this proliferation, it may come as a surprise to find out that about 98% of global internet traffic still relies on fiber-optic cabling and never makes the journey outside the planet's atmosphere. This might seem strange, after all, wireless internet is something that we're all familiar with at home. But there is a good chance that the wireless leap your YouTube Video made from the router to your phone is the first time that the data has left the comfort of a cable.