5 Common Problems With Starlink Internet

Many of us remember the days of dial-up internet and "You've Got Mail!" For years, downloading large files took hours while our parents bemoaned the tied-up phone line. By the early 2000s, broadband was changing how we used the internet, and it evolved into a foundation of modern life, so it may surprise you to learn that millions of Americans still don't have access to high-speed internet.

High-speed internet is defined by regulators in the U.S. as any service that has download speeds of at least 100 Mbps and upload speeds of at least 20 Mbps. It's typically delivered to households in one of five ways: DSL, cable, wireless, fiber-optic, or satellite. There are several satellite internet providers in the U.S., but Starlink is widely considered to be one of the best available choices. Conceived by SpaceX in 2015, Starlink launched in 2019 with 60 satellites. Today, it has thousands of satellites in orbit and millions of subscribers. Plans start at $55 per month, with faster speeds available for $85 and $130 per month. Billed as reliable and resilient, Starlink is meant to connect the most rural and remote populations, but, like any modern technology, it sometimes has hiccups. Here are five common Starlink headaches and what you can do to fix them.