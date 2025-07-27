Here's How Much Starlink Will Cost You

Not too long ago, it would sound like a dream getting internet connectivity in the middle of a trek or sitting far away from the city to stargaze at the night sky. But thanks to products like Starlink, which essentially beams internet from satellite to a dish mounted on your roof, tent, or car, that dream is a reality now. Starlink's service covers the entirety of North America and has also expanded coverage to numerous pockets in Europe, Asia, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. If you're based in the U.S., you won't have to worry about coverage in dark zones, as long as you are sitting under clear skies and have a power supply handy for the Starlink receiver dish.

The real concern, however, is the price. The satellite internet service starts as low as $50 per month, but depending on the plan you pick, the monthly bill can go up to $2,150. Now, Starlink is offered across two tiers, and each one is separated across personal and business categories. The first one is Residential coverage, which means you intend to use the satellite internet service at a fixed spot, like home or workspace.

The Roaming tier is the more interesting one, because it allows satellite internet connectivity even on the move, both inside the U.S. as well as internationally. Starlink isn't the best solution for everyone, however, and there are a few challenging factors that you must consider before splurging on it. But if you're in the U.S., you're mostly on the safe side.