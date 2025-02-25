4 Reasons Starlink May Not Be The Best Internet Service For You
If you live in an urban area, you may (or may not) have a lot of options when it comes time to choose an internet service provider (ISP). However, things start to get complicated if you live in a rural area or you're a vanlifer who frequently camps in remote locations. If you fall into these two categories, there's a good chance your area lacks access to cable or fiber-optic internet service. That's where Starlink internet comes in, filling a gap that has existed for years: getting the internet to communities where major ISPs like Comcast Xfinity, AT&T, Cox, and Verizon Fios don't offer coverage.
With Starlink, users can access high-speed, low-latency internet almost anywhere in the world, all without relying on traditional ground-based infrastructure. Instead, the internet signal is transmitted via a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites to the user's receiver dish, allowing them to connect to the internet at speeds of up to 200Mbps. While providing internet access in remote locations comes to mind when many of us think of Starlink, its coverage map is extensive, making it a possible choice for those who live in suburban and urban areas as well. However, that raises the question of whether investing in Starlink makes sense in places where other high-speed internet services are available.
High costs
As attractive as beaming down the internet from the sky may seem, Starlink comes at a cost. If Starlink is your only option for internet service, it's well worth the price. However, if you live in an area with ISPs that provide reliable cable or fiber internet, you may have a hard time justifying the high cost of Starlink's hardware and monthly fees. For starters, if you want residential service, you'll have to pay an upfront equipment fee of $389; that's before you add on the price of mounts and accessories. If you opt for the roaming service, you can choose between the Starlink standard and mini dishes based on your needs. The standard hardware kit will cost you $349, while the Mini will set you back $499.
Starlink's residential service fee is $120/month for unlimited data, while the roaming service is priced at $50/month for 50GB of data or $165 for unlimited data. That's a big outlay of cash, and Starlink doesn't have an installment plan to help people get over the financial hurdle. For example, if you were to order a residential Starlink plan today, you'd owe over $500 upfront. Compare that to the average of 72.58/month most Americans pay for internet, and you get an idea of how expensive Starlink is. While you may have to pay an installation fee, many ISPs offer periodic promotions that waive those costs.
Sensitivity to weather and the environment
While you can take Starlink with you when you go camping and use it to access the internet, even if you live in a rural area, you should keep in mind that inclement weather can impact how well the service works. Its use of satellite connectivity has proven to be a double-edged sword — it's much more vulnerable to weather-related disruptions than fiber, cable, or 5G. Starlink is at its best on clear days when there's little cloud cover to affect service. If there's thick cloud cover in your area, you may experience slower speeds or brief outages. However, on stormy days, the service could go out completely.
A phenomenon called rain fade, where moisture in the air interferes with the satellite and scatters its signal, contributes to this problem. Starlink's Snow Melt functionality makes it possible for the dish to automatically heat itself, preventing snow from building up in a way that could disrupt service. Still, you may run into problems if a significant amount of snow accumulates on your dish, which could cause in-and-out service or block it altogether. Similar to rain fade, snow can cause the satellite signal to scatter.
Thunderstorms and lighting can also be an issue, weakening the satellite signal, which could result in losing service temporarily. In the worst-case scenario, a thunderstorm could damage the dish itself. If your area experiences high winds, your dish could move or become misaligned, causing an outage.
Limited availability in high-demand areas
If you look at Starlink's coverage map, you'll see it covers a large swathe of the U.S. However, looks can be deceiving — while Starlink covers many urban areas, it's sold out in several major U.S. cities. If you plan to use Starlink for residential service in a rural area or use its roaming service when you travel, these limits won't impact you. However, if you live in cities like Portland, Seattle, Sacramento, San Diego, or Austin, you'll have to join the waitlist.
When you attempt to sign up for service in a sold-out region, you'll be taken to a webpage that says, "Starlink service is currently at capacity in your area." The message goes on to explain that you can place a deposit to secure your position on the waitlist and get notifications when the service is available again in your area. Starlink doesn't provide any information about when that might be, only saying they're working to add capacity as quickly as possible. If you need internet service immediately, you probably won't want to wait around on Starlink.
DIY installation and maintenance challenges
When you sign up for traditional broadband internet service, it typically includes professional installation. Unfortunately, with Starlink, that's not the case, and you're on your own to figure out how to set up the equipment. If you're comfortable with tools, setting up Starlink on your own shouldn't be too difficult. However, if you're planning to mount it on your roof, you may find doing it yourself challenging.
For Starlink to work properly, you need to place it in a location where it has an unobstructed view of the sky so it can maintain a strong signal and make sure it's securely mounted so it can withstand bad weather. Not all situations are straightforward, and you may need to buy additional tools to complete the installation. These issues don't end after you've installed the dish. You'll also have to keep up with routine maintenance to clear debris or other build-up that could negatively impact the signal. You'll need to stay on top of system updates, adjust settings when necessary, and troubleshoot any connectivity problems that come up.