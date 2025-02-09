Starlink Mini Vs. Standard: What's The Difference And Which Is Right For You?

There's a stark difference between what you'll spend on the Starlink Mini versus the Standard. Starting with the subscription options, the Standard is available for two of the three Starlink Personal plans (Residential and Roam Unlimited). The Residential plan is priced at $120 per month, includes unlimited data, and is suited for use in fixed locations. Meanwhile, the Roam Unlimited costs $165 monthly. It gives you, well, unlimited data, and can be used anywhere there's Starlink coverage, even while in motion.

Advertisement

While you can get the Standard for either the Residential or Roam plan, the Mini is limited to Roam. However, it's available not only for the Roam Unlimited but also for the more affordable 50GB option. The Roam 50GB plan costs $50 per month and, as you might have guessed, offers only 50GB a month. Like the Roam Unlimited, it works while you're out on the road or sea.

Besides the subscriptions, you'll also notice a gap between the hardware cost of the Standard and Mini. The Mini, although smaller, is a lot more expensive. The Standard goes for $349, while the Mini is priced at $599 for the necessary hardware. With all that being said, if you're in a fixed site like your home, you might want to go with the Standard since it's the only one between the two with support for the Residential plan. If you're going camping with your Starlink or need an internet setup while on the go, you can buy either kit. Just keep in mind that the Standard is only available for the Roam Unlimited, not for the 50GB plan.

Advertisement