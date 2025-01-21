Every Starlink Dish Available: What's The Difference Between Them?

Starting off with the smallest dish in Starlink's lineup, we have the Mini. This dish is designed to be compact and portable. Starlink wanted users to have an option that would be easy to pick up and take with you anywhere that you might need internet. According to the company's website, the Mini "is a compact, portable kit that can easily fit in a backpack, designed to provide high-speed, low-latency internet on the go." This makes it ideal for camping, backpacking, outdoor markets, and other situations where you might not have a rigid structure to attach a satellite dish. It can also be paired with the relatively affordable Starlink Mini Roam package to be used as a backup internet source during outages. That said, the Mini starts at $599, which is surprisingly expensive given that it's the smallest dish in the product line.

As you might expect from a device that is made to be portable, the Mini's kit is pretty lean. The dish itself is 11.75 inches tall and 10.2 inches wide, making it roughly the size of a large tablet. It comes with a kickstand, a pipe adapter, a DC power cable, a power supply, and a Starlink plug. Weighing at only 2.43 pounds, this is meant to be a portable setup, which is why it comes with a kickstand instead of more permanent mounting hardware. The company claims that there will be new mounts and accessories available in the near future — though, there are already several Starlink mounts to attach your dish practically anywhere available from third-party manufacturers.