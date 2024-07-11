Starlink Mini Is Mobile Satellite Internet Cheap Enough To Be Your Outage Backup Plan

Going by Starlink's description of the Mini Roam plan, it's "Best for weekend travelers, backup internet, and in-motion use." If nothing else, it's made clear that this is the plan that Starlink is positioning as its backup internet option for anyone who's looking at them for such a service. However, it's clearly best for people who specifically need reliable internet service on the go, with Starlink's satellites covering ground that includes gaps in T-Mobile's network. If you're going camping or off-roading in a remote area, then Starlink Roam Mini is probably the best possible option.

However, as with our previous Starlink vs. T-Mobile comparison, price is a significant factor here. In fact, in this case, it's an even bigger factor: No matter what way you slice it, T-Mobile Home Internet Backup costs less than Starlink Roam Mini, and that gulf gets wider with the hardware and data caps factored in. You should be able to get a good idea of how good T-Mobile service is at your fixed business or home address, and if it works the way it should, it seems like an easy choice for backup service. If you live somewhere more remote, like maybe someplace where broadband service is brand new and cellular service is iffier, then Starlink becomes a much more viable option. In cities, though? T-Mobile clearly has the better value backup home internet plan.