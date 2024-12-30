What Is Starlink Bypass Mode And How Do You Use It?

For users who only need basic internet connectivity for casual use like internet browsing and streaming, the router that comes with the Starlink kit is plenty sufficient. However, some users might find it to be too basic for their needs as it has limited network features. As of this writing, the Starlink router only allows you to set a few configurations, such as changing the Wi-Fi network name and password, filtering malware and adult content, and adding custom DNS servers. Unfortunately, you can't reserve static IP addresses, block specific websites, and forward ports, features you can readily find in most third-party routers.

Aside from these software settings, Starlink routers are lacking hardware-wise too. They have at most two Ethernet ports, and one model (the Gen 2) includes no LAN ports at all. This means you can't connect multiple wired devices to the router unless you buy a network switch. So, if you're a power user in need of advanced network configurations and more Ethernet ports, you'd likely want to enable bypass mode and go with a third-party router.

In terms of connectivity, some users report that their third-party routers offered faster speeds than the out-of-the-box router, sometimes even doubling the numbers. YouTube user Starlink Hardware also compared the performance of the Starlink and third-party routers at a distance. They found that at about 80 feet away with walls between, the Starlink router's speeds dropped significantly, from over 100 Mbps to just under 20 Mbps. Meanwhile, the third-party router went from around 200 Mbps to over 100 Mbps. You might want to consider this range performance if you have outdoor internet-reliant devices like security cameras or motion sensors or if your workstation is a ways away from the router.

Another reason for enabling the Starlink bypass mode is if you already have an established home network. The Starlink router may just be redundant for your existing setup.