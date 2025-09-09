How Many Satellites Are In Space And Which Country Has The Most?

One of the most important satellite launches of all time was that of Sputnik. When the Soviet satellite became the first man-made satellite to orbit Earth on October 4, 1957, space must have seemed like a very lonely place. Moving on nearly seven decades, and poor old Sputnik would be lost among the 45,000 or so man-made objects orbiting our planet. In the true sense of the word, each of these objects can be considered a satellite. A "satellite" is simply a body that orbits another in space. However, among those 45,000 objects, many are classified as space junk — about 32,750 objects were being tracked as of 2022. From a practical point of view, these can be disregarded for the purposes of this article.

At the time of writing, the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs listed 13,727 satellites in orbit around Earth. These are listed as belonging to 82 different states or organizations. Principally among them are China with 1,121, Russia with 1,471, and the U.K. with 722. However, the U.S. is by far the leader in terms of satellite numbers. With 9,203 satellites currently in orbit, the country has more than six times the number of second-placed Russia. Of course, with the use of satellites growing exponentially, this number will only grow. For instance, in 2024, a staggering 2,695 satellites were added to the list. To get an idea of just how many satellites are being deployed, it's worth noting that in 2020, a mere 3,371 satellites were orbiting the Earth.