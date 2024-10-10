In barely a century, humanity has not only conquered the skies but also ventured into the vast expanse of space surrounding our planet. And if that weren't enough, we have gone as far as setting up permanent (or long-term) probes in space.

The word satellite simply means an object that revolves around a bigger object. This could either be a normal phenomenon like the moon orbiting Earth or an artificial one like the Starlink satellite connecting you to the internet. Obviously, artificial satellites have a shorter history than, say, the moon. The first one was launched in 1957. But since then, thousands of satellites have been launched and now orbit our planet.

These satellites help with GPS navigation, telecommunication, weather monitoring, military surveillance, and so much more. Currently, there are over 10,000 satellites in Earth's orbit. But, there are some satellite launches that have left their mark on history. Whether for their scientific achievements or geopolitical importance, here are 12 of the most important satellite launches in history.

