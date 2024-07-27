Here's The Effects Space Radiation Has On Orbiting Satellites

Here on Earth, there are ever-present concerns related to the presence of radiation. Some have worried that we may be exposing ourselves to radiation from our many electronics, though thankfully, the vast majority of concerns about cell phone radiation are extremely overblown. However, radiation isn't purely a terrestrial concern — while it's mostly associated with things like atomic power and weaponry, radiation is a wholly natural force, existing both here on Earth and well beyond it.

Out in the darkness of space, there is ambient radiation emanating from all sides, whether it's from the Earth's magnetic field or the rays of the sun. Exposure to this kind of radiation is a concern for the brave individuals we send into the deep dark, but astronauts aren't the only thing space radiation could potentially affect. After all, orbiting the Earth is a belt of assorted commercial and research satellites, which spend a lot more time out in space getting a proverbial face-full of radiation than any human. Radiation may have less of an effect on the inorganic, but that doesn't mean that satellites are completely safe from detrimental effects, which could prove problematic for our networks later down the line.