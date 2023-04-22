Exploded Stars' Impact On Nearby Planets Is Even Worse Than NASA Thought

When a massive star runs out of fuel and approaches the end of its life, it can go supernova — meaning that it explodes in an epic cosmic event that sends energy streaming out into space across the electromagnetic spectrum including visible light, ultraviolet light, radio waves, and X-rays. This can be highly destructive, ripping apart nearby planets or rendering them uninhabitable. But the supernova explosion isn't the end of the threat to planets. Recent research using NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory shows that even long after the supernova has happened, there can still be a danger to planets within a few hundred light-years.

Astronomers already knew that planets could be impacted by a supernova explosion during two periods. Firstly they are threatened by the radiation coming from the star in the immediate wake of the explosion. And then there are the cosmic rays, or particles charged to high speeds, which can arrive thousands of years after the explosion and cause damage.

But now they know there is another period between these two when supernovas can damage the atmospheres of nearby planets. All supernovas give off some X-rays, but if the supernova happens to occur near a dense cloud of gas it can produce a huge wave of X-rays that can affect planets as far away as 160 light-years. "If a torrent of X-rays sweeps over a nearby planet, the radiation would severely alter the planet's atmospheric chemistry," said the lead author of the study published in The Astrophysical Journal, Ian Brunton of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. "For an Earth-like planet, this process could wipe out a significant portion of ozone, which ultimately protects life from the dangerous ultraviolet radiation of its host star."