This Is What Happens When A Star Goes Supernova

A supernova is not just any cosmic explosion, but rather is distinguished as the largest explosion that happens in space. As NASA explains, the blast of a supernova can be so violent that it creates a black hole. Some supernovae can be seen without a telescope. In A.D. 185, astronomers in ancient China registered a "star guest" in the night sky which lasted eight months, the space agency reported in 2012. RCW 86 is known today as the oldest record of a supernova. Remnants of the explosion can still be seen today with modern telescopes.

One of the most famous images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope is that of a supernova remnant found 6,500 light-years from Earth: the Crab Nebula. Space.com explains that in the year 1054, the life of this star, originally 10 times the mass of our sun, ended with a bang. The event was seen throughout the entire world with registers made in Asia, as well as in the U.S., Arizona, and New Mexico where it was remembered through rock paintings.

Supernovae may seem like distant events that have no direct effect on our planet, but they have a vital role in the universe and life as we know it. According to the theory of the formation of the solar system, detailed by a 2017 study published in "Astrophysical Journal" (via Phys), 4.5 billion years ago our solar system began to form. A cloud of cosmic dust and gas collapsed after a nearby supernova exploded. The explosion sent shock waves across the collapsed cloud forcing it into a spin that attracted material. Eventually, the spin formed a high-pressurized core that gave birth to our sun.