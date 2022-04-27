This Is How A Star Becomes A White Dwarf

In about 7 billion years our sun will become a white dwarf, the name for a star that depleted its nuclear fuel and only shines as a remnant of what it once was. No star is ever born as a white dwarf but rather becomes one by undergoing a long, intimidating, and complex transformation. Surveying stars is a complex ordeal. Studies estimate that in our Milky Way alone there could be between 100 billion and 400 billion stars (via NASA), and our galaxy is just one of the billions of galaxies in the universe. Scientists believe the universe is still expanding, and observations made by telescopes like Hubble show that stars are born regularly in cosmic star factories.

The classification of stars is also very complex, with each being cataloged based on spectral observations. But to study the evolution of stars and their life cycles, astronomers use another technique: the Hertzsprung-Russell diagram. The diagram identifies seven different types of stars, and white dwarfs are among this group. Other types of stars include protostars, T Tauri stars, main sequence stars, red giants, red dwarfs, neutron stars, and supergiants. Each represents a different stage of the ever-changing stellar life (via ESA).