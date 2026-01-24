As Satellites Flood Earth's Orbit, Disaster Is Only Ever Days Away

Now decades after the fabled Space Race of the 1950 and '60s, humanity's presence in space has dramatically increased. While it is remarkable that humans have so much floating around in Earth's orbit, notably thousands of satellites launched into space by different countries, it's not all positive. For instance, in a hypothetical scenario where a satellite, or satellites, lost power and their ability to maneuver, the window before disaster has shrunk immensely. According to University of British Columbia astronomer Aaron Boley, the timetable has gone from months to less than a week before satellites could collide in orbit (via Scientific American).

For more precise measurements, we can look to the Collision Realization and Significant Harm, or CRASH, Clock, which studies potential satellite crash times. Research as of June 2025 suggests that the time before collision has whittled down to 5.5 days — a dramatic decrease from 164 days as of January 2018. As it turns out, much of this decrease in elbow room for satellites can be attributed to the sudden influx of new additions, as satellite counts have jumped from around 4,000 to 14,000 since the late 2010s. SpaceX's Starlink satellite constellation alone is responsible for roughly 9,000 new satellites since the company entered the atmosphere in 2019.

While a satellite crash isn't imminent, evidently, there's less time to act than ever before should one seem likely. Thus, one has to wonder what could cause such a situation, what would the response be, and what could happen in the event of a collision?